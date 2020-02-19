Here are the Saints options for Taysom Hill with another impending Drew Brees contract

The last time we saw Taysom Hill in action, he was the most versatile player in the Saints in his defeat in the playoffs against the Vikings. He completed a 50-yard pass and ran four times for 50 yards. He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. He also played 27 snapshots on special teams, making an entry in kick coverage.

With Drew Brees' announcement this week of his return in 2020, it seems that Hill is likely to play the same multi-faceted role in New Orleans for at least one more season, except as the No. 2 quarterback with a large pay raise.

Unlike Teddy Bridgewater, which will be an unrestricted free agent in March, the Saints will offer Hill as a restricted free agent with three seasons completed. With New Orleans adjusted against the salary cap (an estimated $ 9.3 million in the salary cap by 2020), Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has to make an interesting decision.

Loomis could decide to put a first-round offer on Hill, which would basically take him out of the market. It is unlikely that another team will give up their number 1 choice if they submit an offer sheet and Saints does not match. That first round tender is projected to cost $ 4,667 million for one year.

Or Loomis could try to save space at the top by placing a second-round offer in Hill at a projected amount of $ 3,278 million, which would still be a considerable increase in Hill's base salary $ 645,000 in 2019. The lower offer could generate an offer from another team, which New Orleans could match and keep Hill or let him go to the second-round pick.

Loomis probably has Sean Payton pressing to keep Hill. The Saints coach loves how Hill's strength, speed and athleticism allow such creativity in the offense, not to mention Hill's contributions in special teams.

If Bridgewater is a hot product in the free agent market as expected after winning the five games that started last season when Brees came out with a broken thumb, I think Loomis and Payton will finally decide that Hill is not worth losing by The $ 1,389 million bid difference (less than 1 percent of the total $ 200 million cap). This is how I would handle Hill's contractual situation only by 2020 and then see how things develop with Brees.

The amount of the first round bidding is not offline for quality No. 2 QB Hill seems to be, and is a reasonable payment for someone who has just played 41 percent of the offensive snapshots in a playoff game, producing 125 yards of total offense in that game. In addition, the Saints paid Bridgewater $ 7.25 million (plus incentives) last year as QB No. 2, so they can save more than $ 2.5 million with Hill in that role in the first round tender and get the benefit of the many ways Hill helps the team. It also makes sense for Loomis to structure the new Brees agreement with a large signature bonus spread over several years to reduce its limit number, thus creating space for Hill in the highest bidding and for other signings.

As general manager, I always put a lot of actions in our QB No. 2 and I was never afraid to pay him the best price for the paper after seeing how important it is in case of a head injury. If it was Randall Cunningham who intervened when Brad Johnson was injured and led our 1998 Vikings to a 15-1 record (and won the league MVP with honors in the process); or our Titans Super Bowl team in 1999, when Neil O & # 39; Donnell replaced an injured Steve McNair and won four of the five games he started. And Hill does much more for the Saints than any QB No. 2 I have done for my teams when the headline was healthy.

Loomis might be tempted to use the second-round tender as bait to get an offer due to the fact that the Saints exchanged their No. 2 pick in the April draft in a promotion deal to grab incumbent Eric McCoy last year. GMs and talent scouts don't like to enter a draft without their full arsenal of selections, but I see Loomis trying other ways to get into the second round, like dropping from No. 24 in the first.

Hill seems to be taking it easy knowing that he will probably sign the one-year tender in New Orleans and wait patiently for his unrestricted free agent status in 2021. Then, if Brees, 41, stays again, Hill will have to look for opportunity to start elsewhere to maximize your salary as a free agent without restrictions.

"I am very excited that Drew returns," Hill told Adam Schefter of ESPN. "He is a friend, a great mentor to me. We will review the restricted free agency process and see what happens, but I would love to play with Drew again."

"As for being a QB franchise, I have played as a quarterback all my life. All you can really expect when you enter the NFL is that you have the opportunity to compete and be the type of franchise. That has never changed for me. I still have that same vision and the same goal. With coach Payton and his creativity during the first years of my career, he has gone a different way, but the vision for me has never changed. "

Hill reached the NFL after a QB college career full of injuries at BYU. In his senior year, he had good hurried numbers (603 yards and 8 touchdowns) but mediocre pass statistics (2,323 yards, completion rate of 59.7 percent, 12 TDs, 11 interceptions) for the Cougars 9-4. There was no great expectation that he entered the league in 2017, but it has become one of those stories that everyone loves about a non-recruited player who has made it great.

Loomis and Payton had the idea of ​​claiming Hill to resign when the Packers cut him. He played in seven games as a rookie in a special team before he was trained by Payton to become a versatile phenomenon. It started with Hill as a wild QB, and in 2019 it emerged as a receiving threat with 22 catches for 261 yards and 7 touchdowns in addition to its 156 yards on the ground.

The big question that lies ahead is whether the Saints or another NFL team sees Hill, 29, as a future starting QB. I think we're about a year to find out, and I hope Payton gives him more snapshots in QB to test the opposing defenses and keep Brees fresh throughout the season. And Hill will continue to be a threat running and receiving while perhaps having less special equipment tasks to make sure he stays healthy like QB No. 2.

Meanwhile, Saints fans should be able to enjoy watching the many ways Hill contributes to his winning team for at least one more season.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.