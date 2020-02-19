Heather Knight supports Tammy Beaumont as & # 39; finalist & # 39; of England in the T20 Women's World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML95ed6ec1253ab457c6d9bbf17f1a18a611% %MINIFYHTML95ed6ec1253ab457c6d9bbf17f1a18a612%

Captain Heather Knight says Tammy Beaumont has the skills to be the & # 39; finalist & # 39; of England in the T20 Women's World Cup.

With Knight's side waiting to add the T20 title to his 50-plus crown, one of the main points of discussion in the accumulation has been the decision to move Beaumont, who has been very successful at the top of the order, until No 6.

That has meant that Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones opening batting with Nat Sciver and Knight also increased the order, but before their inaugural game against South Africa on Sunday, the boss says the team will adapt as the tournament progresses.

"We look at the players we have and obviously we have a very strong top 7, or eight even if we are playing seven batters, so we felt that the best order to win cricket games was to have Tammy in that No. 6 role," Knight said. to Sky Sports.

"Obviously he has had some success at the top, but we feel we wanted to push myself and Nat a little higher and we feel Tammy can do a brilliant job for us in that final role in the back."

"She is a quality hitter and reads the situations very well, so we think she can be there, winning cricket games and we hope to have a good start too."

"We felt that that was the best balance to win cricket games for us in this World Cup, but we will also be flexible, I think you have seen it in the triple series and the warm-up games that,quot; We have played trying to find the best combinations against different teams and we will be flexible. "

Heather Knight has been in excellent shape in the preparation of the tournament.

The decision to modify the order was made with the contribution of the new head coach Lisa Keightley. The Australian took office at the beginning of the year and, despite having only a few weeks in office before the start of an important tournament, at least one month could have passed from what was spent in Australia with the team and Knight believes that Your experience will be vital for England.

"I know Lisa really well," he said. "When she worked for the Academy of England a few years ago, I met her reasonably well and so far I have enjoyed working with her."

"She is quite relaxed, which is nice and also makes things very simple. She obviously has a great experience in Australia, plays for Australia for a long time and obviously trains here, so that kind of knowledge will be fundamental for us.

"Obviously, he knows the grounds, he knows WACA very well, where is our first game. I really enjoyed working with her and that kind of relationship, so I hope we can take this team forward and have some success at the beginning of this competition,quot;. "

A concern for England before the tournament is a "knee discomfort,quot; sustained by Sciver, but Knight is confident that the all-terrain will be able to face South Africa in Perth and is satisfied with the team's preparations.

"I think we have had a very good accumulation." "We had some very close games against India and Australia, obviously it was disappointing to lose that final of the triple series through the execution rate, but having those games closed is what you want to enter a World Cup."

"We have been tested, we have had a lot of learning, which is brilliant, and we feel that we are now incorporating those warm-up games and then the start of the competition. We have been here almost a month and really ready to start."

