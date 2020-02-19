Harvey Weinstein jurors quickly send a note to the judge

On the second day of deliberations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial, jurors returned to the Manhattan Supreme Court to decide on the fate of the producer in disgrace that he has been charged with several crimes of sexual abuse.

Page Six states that on the second day, jurors returned to court and quickly wrote a note to the judge. Within the first 20 minutes of the trial, jurors requested the testimony of Mimi Haleyi and also requested that the charges be reread.

Reportedly, the jury wanted to have the transcript of Mimi's testimony specifically related to the July 2006 assault in which Weinstein allegedly forced her to have oral sex. In addition, he allegedly also had sex with Weinstein two weeks later.

In addition, the note asked for more emails between Weinstein and Haleyi, the former assistant who claims that Weinstein assaulted her on July 10, 2006, at her apartment in Soho, New York. Instead of receiving a transcript, jurors should listen to the testimony of a judicial journalist.

Thirty minutes later, the jury sent a revised note to the judge. As previously reported, Haleyi testified last month that Weinstein took a tampon and then had oral sex after inviting her to her apartment.

Mimi says she tried to get away from Weinstein, but he "drew her,quot; to him. Mimi, during the trial, stated that Weinstein had repeatedly pushed her to the bed after trying to get up. Currently, Weinstein is defending himself against two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one charge of a criminal sexual act.

All of the aforementioned charges come from the stories of three different women, including Haleyi, Annabella Sciorra and Jessica Mann. Weinstein has continued to deny the accusations and has repeatedly stated that all his interactions were 100% agreed.

The accusations and stories about Harvey Weinstein were the first to launch the #MeToo seriously near the end of 2017. The New York Times and The New Yorker were the first to publish their stories.



