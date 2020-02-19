Home Entertainment Happy season of Pisces! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Happy season of Pisces! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Bradley Lamb
Happy season of Pisces!

If you were born between February 19 and March 20, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also pisces.

There are many, and any Zodiac fan will not be surprised at that either, since the typical attributes of the water sign (idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.

Pisces are often dreamers, which makes them a natural choice as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put everything in their passions, like Jon Hammwho continued acting until he reserved his great role in Crazy men at 36

There are also many A-listers on this list who carry their hearts on their sleeve in their art, such as Camila CabelloY Justin Bieber, or just in your day to day as the always lovely drew Barrymore.

Basically, you are in great company!

Check out the stars of Pisces below!

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

We will catch the Strange things The actress returns to action when the Netflix series returns for its fourth season.

Birthday: February 19

Rihanna

iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA

Rihanna

Our fingers are crossed so that the singer finally gives us new music for her birthday.

Birthday: February 20

Sophie Turner, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards

John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE

Sophie Turner

The queen of the north will be eating cake for two on her birthday, as the star expects her first child with her husband. Joe Jonas.

Birthday: February 21

drew Barrymore

Shutterstock

drew Barrymore

The iconic actress recently thanked her physical trainer for helping her become her "best self," inspiring us to also find a gym that does the same!

Birthday: February 22

Emily Blunt, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Emily Blunt

We are celebrating loudly on Peaceful place star, which is also on the cover of March Marie Claire.

Birthday: 23 of February

Chelsea Handler, Amfar Inspiration Gala, Los Angeles, 2016

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Chelsea Handler

The funny presenter turns 45 this month and recently toured after the release of her latest book. Life will be the death of me.

Birthday: February 25

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Rashida Jones

John Shearer / Getty Images

Rashida Jones

You can celebrate the Parks and Recreation Alum's birthday soon, as the entire series will be available to broadcast when the NBC Peacock application is released.

Birthday: February 25

Justin Bieber

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Justin Bieber

Did you know that the singer "Yummy,quot; was discovered on YouTube?

Birthday: March 1

Kesha

Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Kesha

Before arriving big, the singer of "Praying,quot; was an extra in Katy Perrythe music video "I Kissed a Girl,quot;.

Birthday: March 1

Rebel Wilson, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

The Australian actress is not only funny, she is also extremely intelligent and has a law degree.

Birthday: March 2

Daniel Craig, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Daniel Craig

The handsome British can be seen in the latest Bond movie No time to die this april

Birthday: March 2

Chris Martin, Glastonbury Festival 2019

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Chris Martin

While we know him as the lead guitarist in Coldplay, Chris Martinthe band used to be a duo band called Pectoralz.

Birthday: March 2

Camila Cabello, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The singer of "Havana,quot; was so dedicated to pursue her trade that she left high school to sing.

Birthday: March 3

Jessica Biel, Emmy 2018, Emmy Awards 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

Jessica Bielmost recent project, Limetown, it was actually based on a horror podcast with the same name.

Birthday: March 3

Julie Bowen, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Julie Bowen

The Emmy-winning artist learned to speak Italian after spending a year abroad in Florence while in college.

Birthday: March 3

Eva Mendes, fashion police widget

New York and company

Eva Mendes

The actress, who has a collection with New York & Company, said recently ME! News that she would act again if the right role is presented, making us demand that someone in Hollywood make that happen as soon as possible.

Birthday: March 5

Tyler the Creator, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Tyler the creator

The rapper finally took home his first Grammy award this January for his album Igor.

Birthday: March 6

Bryan Cranston, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2016

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

The Emmy-winning actor appeared again on our screens recently when he starred in a Mountain Dew ad that reformulated the Breaking Bad actor like the scary Jack Torrance of The brilliant.

Birthday: March 7

Jenna Fischer, Dinner of the White House Correspondents Association

REX / Shutterstock

Jenna Fischer

If you miss The office, do not be afraid! Jenna Fischer& # 39; s Officand ladies The podcast goes through every episode and is the perfect listener if you feel nostalgic for the series.

Birthday: March 7

Oscar Isaac, winners of the Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Oscar Isaac

Fans who miss seeing Oscar Isaac on his screens he won't have to wait long, since the actor is in the next movie Dune.

Birthday: March 9

Brittany Snow, 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank

Brittany Snow

Last Valentine's Day, one of our favorite romantic comedies was Someone great, who co-starred in Perfect tone Actress.

Birthday: March 9

Carrie Underwood, American Music Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

Aww! The queen of country music recently shared a funny story that, in one task, her son wrote that her mother's job was "to wash clothes,quot; and that he thought she was 70 years old.

Birthday: March 10

Jon Hamm, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

The famous Emmy-winning actor had said he moved to Los Angeles with only $ 150 in his name to pursue his dreams. Clearly, that bet was worth it.

Birthday: March 10

Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde

In case you missed it, last year the brilliant actress made her directorial debut with the acclaimed Smart reserve.

Birthday: March 10

William H. Macy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

William H. Macy

the Shameless the actor dated his now wife Felicity Huffman for 15 years before the two finally married, making their romance one of the most beautiful love stories in Hollywood.

Birthday: March 13

Ansel Elgort, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Ansel Elgort

the Baby driver The actor is also a fashion pioneer, as he left Twitter on fire when he came out to the 2020 Golden Globes with a bright eyeshadow look.

Birthday: March 14

Eva Longoria, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Eva Longoria

If you believe it Eva Longoria have good taste, good news! The actress shared her gift ideas for Valentine's Day with E! and you can still collect the goodies.

Birthday: March 15

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Rob kardashian

Rob kardashian he is too cute with his daughter Dream, and recently posted an adorable video of his little boy learning the lyrics of Lil Nas X"Old Town Road."

Birthday: March 17

Rob lowe

Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

Rob lowe

the Parks and Recreation Star has returned to our TVs with his latest show, 9-1-1: lonely star.

Birthday: March 17

Queen Latifah, MTV Video Music Awards 2019, VMA, Beauty

John Photography / Shutterstock

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens but he chose his stage name "Latifah,quot; after reading a book of Arabic names when he was eight years old.

Birthday: March 18

Bruce Willis, March celebrity birthday

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bruce Willis

The movie star lost part of his audition after filming Die hard thanks to the strong explosives of the movie.

Birthday: March 19

Ruby Rose, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

Ruby pink

Fans of Ruby pink you can rejoice because the star is the protagonist of the CW Batwoman, which debuted this fall.

Birthday: March 20

