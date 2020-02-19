Happy season of Pisces! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Happy season of Pisces!
If you were born between February 19 and March 20, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also pisces.
There are many, and any Zodiac fan will not be surprised at that either, since the typical attributes of the water sign (idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.
Pisces are often dreamers, which makes them a natural choice as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put everything in their passions, like Jon Hammwho continued acting until he reserved his great role in Crazy men at 36
There are also many A-listers on this list who carry their hearts on their sleeve in their art, such as Camila CabelloY Justin Bieber, or just in your day to day as the always lovely drew Barrymore.
Basically, you are in great company!
Check out the stars of Pisces below!
Millie Bobby Brown
We will catch the Strange things The actress returns to action when the Netflix series returns for its fourth season.
Birthday: February 19
Rihanna
Our fingers are crossed so that the singer finally gives us new music for her birthday.
Birthday: February 20
Sophie Turner
The queen of the north will be eating cake for two on her birthday, as the star expects her first child with her husband. Joe Jonas.
Birthday: February 21
drew Barrymore
The iconic actress recently thanked her physical trainer for helping her become her "best self," inspiring us to also find a gym that does the same!
Birthday: February 22
Emily Blunt
We are celebrating loudly on Peaceful place star, which is also on the cover of March Marie Claire.
Birthday: 23 of February
Chelsea Handler
The funny presenter turns 45 this month and recently toured after the release of her latest book. Life will be the death of me.
Birthday: February 25
Rashida Jones
You can celebrate the Parks and Recreation Alum's birthday soon, as the entire series will be available to broadcast when the NBC Peacock application is released.
Birthday: February 25
Justin Bieber
Did you know that the singer "Yummy,quot; was discovered on YouTube?
Birthday: March 1
Kesha
Before arriving big, the singer of "Praying,quot; was an extra in Katy Perrythe music video "I Kissed a Girl,quot;.
Birthday: March 1
Rebel Wilson
The Australian actress is not only funny, she is also extremely intelligent and has a law degree.
Birthday: March 2
Daniel Craig
The handsome British can be seen in the latest Bond movie No time to die this april
Birthday: March 2
Chris Martin
While we know him as the lead guitarist in Coldplay, Chris Martinthe band used to be a duo band called Pectoralz.
Birthday: March 2
Camila Cabello
The singer of "Havana,quot; was so dedicated to pursue her trade that she left high school to sing.
Birthday: March 3
Jessica Biel
Jessica Bielmost recent project, Limetown, it was actually based on a horror podcast with the same name.
Birthday: March 3
Julie Bowen
The Emmy-winning artist learned to speak Italian after spending a year abroad in Florence while in college.
Birthday: March 3
Eva Mendes
The actress, who has a collection with New York & Company, said recently ME! News that she would act again if the right role is presented, making us demand that someone in Hollywood make that happen as soon as possible.
Birthday: March 5
Tyler the creator
The rapper finally took home his first Grammy award this January for his album Igor.
Birthday: March 6
Bryan Cranston
The Emmy-winning actor appeared again on our screens recently when he starred in a Mountain Dew ad that reformulated the Breaking Bad actor like the scary Jack Torrance of The brilliant.
Birthday: March 7
Jenna Fischer
If you miss The office, do not be afraid! Jenna Fischer& # 39; s Officand ladies The podcast goes through every episode and is the perfect listener if you feel nostalgic for the series.
Birthday: March 7
Oscar Isaac
Fans who miss seeing Oscar Isaac on his screens he won't have to wait long, since the actor is in the next movie Dune.
Birthday: March 9
Brittany Snow
Last Valentine's Day, one of our favorite romantic comedies was Someone great, who co-starred in Perfect tone Actress.
Birthday: March 9
Carrie Underwood
Aww! The queen of country music recently shared a funny story that, in one task, her son wrote that her mother's job was "to wash clothes,quot; and that he thought she was 70 years old.
Birthday: March 10
Jon Hamm
The famous Emmy-winning actor had said he moved to Los Angeles with only $ 150 in his name to pursue his dreams. Clearly, that bet was worth it.
Birthday: March 10
Olivia Wilde
In case you missed it, last year the brilliant actress made her directorial debut with the acclaimed Smart reserve.
Birthday: March 10
William H. Macy
the Shameless the actor dated his now wife Felicity Huffman for 15 years before the two finally married, making their romance one of the most beautiful love stories in Hollywood.
Birthday: March 13
Ansel Elgort
the Baby driver The actor is also a fashion pioneer, as he left Twitter on fire when he came out to the 2020 Golden Globes with a bright eyeshadow look.
Birthday: March 14
Eva Longoria
If you believe it Eva Longoria have good taste, good news! The actress shared her gift ideas for Valentine's Day with E! and you can still collect the goodies.
Birthday: March 15
Rob kardashian
Rob kardashian he is too cute with his daughter Dream, and recently posted an adorable video of his little boy learning the lyrics of Lil Nas X"Old Town Road."
Birthday: March 17
Rob lowe
the Parks and Recreation Star has returned to our TVs with his latest show, 9-1-1: lonely star.
Birthday: March 17
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens but he chose his stage name "Latifah,quot; after reading a book of Arabic names when he was eight years old.
Birthday: March 18
Bruce Willis
The movie star lost part of his audition after filming Die hard thanks to the strong explosives of the movie.
Birthday: March 19
Ruby pink
Fans of Ruby pink you can rejoice because the star is the protagonist of the CW Batwoman, which debuted this fall.
Birthday: March 20