Happy season of Pisces! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Happy season of Pisces!

If you were born between February 19 and March 20, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also pisces.

There are many, and any Zodiac fan will not be surprised at that either, since the typical attributes of the water sign (idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.

Pisces are often dreamers, which makes them a natural choice as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put everything in their passions, like Jon Hammwho continued acting until he reserved his great role in Crazy men at 36

There are also many A-listers on this list who carry their hearts on their sleeve in their art, such as Camila CabelloY Justin Bieber, or just in your day to day as the always lovely drew Barrymore.

Basically, you are in great company!