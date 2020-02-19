Halle Berry oozes grace and elegance in a new photo and reveals who she spent on Valentine's Day

Halle Berry is very active in social networks and, from time to time, opens up about her personal life.

The Oscar-winning actress even delights her millions of followers with rare photos of her two children.

24 hours after Valentine's Day, Halle turned to Instagram, where she posted an impressive photo of herself where she oozes sensuality and grace.

Through the legend, the filmmaker explained that she was alone for Valentine's Day. She confessed: "When you are your own damn Valentine, 2020 edition. Gra @grantlegan,quot;.

Fans not only loved the photo, but appreciated the note about self-love.

One person said this: “Sometimes being alone makes you a little more grateful to yourself, and it can also be well deserved. I'm alone and I don't need marketing to define how I should feel about love. "

This sponsor shared: "His grace and elegance are eternal, Halle! ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day! Start, end with yourself, as it will always be you. I can relate genuinely! There is a lot of that out there. I will be your Valentine next year if you don't have one. "

This fan wrote: “I have been my own Valentine for years. Anyone would love to have you there, Valentine. Body hugs and deep kisses in the middle of the lips sound much better to me. I'm trying to get into something with someone physical right now. I want to look you in the eye and let that be all the heavens I could ask for. for mentally 🔥💘💎 "

Halle also said this about VDay fitness Friday: “Welcome back to another special #FitnessFriday! What better way to spend #ValentinesDay than showing your body a little more extra love? In today's #PHITTalks, @ peterleethomas, and I will answer your questions about problem areas that have been needing additional attention. Try some tenderness while we present you with even more beautiful pieces from the rē • spin collection by Halle Berry! Find more stories and give love to that body! Can't wait to see the collection? Find it at the @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores across the United States, and don't forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥ ️ #FBF #Throwback ”

Halle has been married three times (David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez) and had a long affair with Gabriel Aubry.

Rumors circulate, claiming that he is now dating his personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas.



