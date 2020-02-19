Half of Indian companies will adopt a hybrid multiple cloud by 2021: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLfe0153c98a108ed72037f63631d2109811% %MINIFYHTMLfe0153c98a108ed72037f63631d2109812%

With 95 percent of organizations planning to increase their cloud spending over the next 12 months, half of Indian companies will operate in a hybrid multi-cloud environment by 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC).

While organizations observe several clouds, they also simultaneously face the challenges of managing a hybrid multi-cloud environment.

"Companies in India are considering the cloud as a key facilitator to meet their business priorities. According to IDC's Cloud Pulse 2Q19 & # 39; 75 percent of organizations in India have plans to invest in infrastructure and cloud-based applications to meet your objective businesses, "said Rishu Sharma, principal analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.



The cloud will become the facilitator of everything digital, but it will bring challenges associated with managing multiple clouds and traditional systems, he added.



With organizations progressing on their digital journey, Cloud has become the backbone of all new era technologies.

By 2021, 50 percent of companies in India will depend on a combination of local / dedicated private clouds, several public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

"By 2022, 30 percent of companies in India will deploy virtual machines, Kubernetes and multi-cloud management processes and tools to support solid management and governance of several clouds in local and public clouds," says the report. .

By 2023, one third of India's business applications will be implemented in a hybrid cloud / multicloud container environment to provide agility, offering a frictionless deployment and management experience.

"Organizations are looking for partners that can help them close the talent gap, retrain existing staff and develop access to new resources," said Swapnil Shende, senior market analyst for AI at IDC India.

For organizations to establish a winning cloud strategy, operational and management challenges cannot be ignored and require strict discipline when it comes to visualizing resources and managing overall performance, the Global Cloud Predictions for 2020 said. # 39; contextualized by IDC and beyond.

