Hackers from the other side of the world can take control of your vehicle.

No, you are not talking crazy.

The threat of normal people stealing their vehicles by cyber attackers is real.

The fact is that hackers on the other side of the world could, while driving, block your navigation system, brake, interrupt your direction or take control of the entire vehicle remotely. Hackers do not need to be very close; All they need is something as simple as internet connectivity. Cars have been strongly connected to the internet.

They are essentially computers on wheels.

That is why automakers in Detroit, Germany, France, China and Japan are working aggressively to monitor technology protections in private cars, trucks and SUVs connected to the global Internet to provide navigation assistance and much more.

“The awareness of cybersecurity throughout the world has increased. It is no secret that there is a cyber war between the United States and Iran, "said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox Cyber ​​Technologies, based in Ramla, Israel. His company is made up of veterans of the Israeli Air Force who helped be pioneers in cyber defense systems that are still deployed in their fighter jets and missile defense systems.

He travels to Detroit, across the United States and around the world, working with automakers that seek to eliminate vulnerabilities exploited by hackers around the world. The threat cannot be underestimated, Shlisel said.

"Customers have expressed concern that, due to the cyber wars taking place today, the automotive market will be exposed to remote computer attacks," he said. "If you drive a vehicle connected to the Internet, the security status of current vehicles is practically the same as that of computers in the 1980s. And the reason why car manufacturers are concerned about that: the vehicle is part of the global Internet and you can be in North Korea or Iran and reach any vehicle worldwide. "

"National risk,quot;

An even greater concern is the risk for vehicle fleets that could paralyze the transportation system.

"This would be a national risk," said Shlisel, who said the sites of energy companies in the United States are also on high alert amid tension between the United States and Iran.

The Department of Homeland Security warned this week that the current international conflict "may cause cyber and physical attacks against the homeland and also destructive hybrid attacks by representatives against US targets and interests abroad."

The federal agency urged companies to "consider and evaluate,quot; the potential for cyber attacks.

“In the past, to make an attack against a specific individual or vehicle, a person on the ground or a tracking device was needed to identify the target. Today, in the era of connectivity, hackers can penetrate a vehicle remotely to find its location and then execute an attack, "said Schlisel.

Now more than ever

Protecting vehicles is like running security protections on your computer without stopping, Shlisel said.

It can be scary for someone who understands that hackers are working tirelessly from all over the world to penetrate our networks and create chaos, and that includes cars.

Holly Hubert, a cybersecurity expert who retired in 2017 from the FBI in Buffalo, New York, said: “Since cars are now driven by computers, vulnerabilities can be repaired and mitigated like any other computer. Automotive companies are aggressive in trying to find a mitigation strategy for the faulty code. "

Undoubtedly, cybersecurity experts said, the issue is the most important thing now more than ever.

Incredibly, that means that competitors in the automotive industry share valuable information and work together on this issue of public safety.

“Bad guys share this information all the time. If the good guys don't share the information, they will be beaten, "said Faye Francy, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Exchange of Nonprofit Automotive Information (Auto-ISAC), which specializes in cybersecurity strategies.

"Very simple, the detection of one company is the prevention of another company," he said.

One of the reasons why the car industry brought Francy to coordinate cybersecurity is that she also worked in the aerospace industry. Car and jets security has a lot in common.

"Take this very seriously,quot;

"Many things are happening regarding the commitment to implement cybersecurity," Francy said. “When it comes to car manufacturers, they take it very seriously, as seriously as they do with security. We are in an incipient area and there is a lot of learning going on. We have advanced a lot and there is still a lot to do. "

Remember, cybercrime experts said, wireless technology controls thousands of items in our connected cities and cars and all those areas are potential targets.

General Motors said it is intensely committed to defending against attacks.

“As vehicle connectivity continues to evolve, GM has continued to strengthen cyber security measures. We have a three-pillar approach that implements in-depth defense, monitoring and detection and incident response capabilities to protect our customers, their vehicles and their data, ”said spokesman Chad Lyons.

The company plays a leading role in Francy's organization, analyzing intelligence and best practices for emerging risks, he said. "The industry has taken cybersecurity of products very seriously and continues to work quickly on new standards and strategies to continue working to stay ahead of the threat."

GM said the new Corvette and Cadillac CT5 actually have new cyber protections.

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler executives are part of the Auto-ISAC board of directors.

“FCA US is implementing hardware and software technologies to protect against cyber intrusions. But we also improve protection by partnering with others, ”says Sandra Hosler, senior manager of vehicle cyber security at Fiat Chrysler.

"Open collaboration with our industry peers through Auto-ISAC, trust and transparency with our suppliers, and cooperation with security researchers through our error rewards program, are fundamental components of our program of cybersecurity of vehicles, "he said.

Maybe it's because Fiat Chrysler made headlines in 2015 when Wired magazine wrote about how the researchers hacked a Jeep Cherokee and took control of the windshield wipers, the weather system, the radio and then cut off the power to the transmission while the vehicle was being driven. By a journalist.

Experts said that this particular experiment did not damage Jeep's reputation, it simply illustrated the vulnerability of the entire industry.

T.R. Reid, a spokesman for Ford Motor Co., said: “Ford is constantly creating new technologies that improve mobility. With that comes the responsibility of making sure that people and their personal information are safe. We take it very seriously.

All a hacker needs to identify his vehicle is the computer network.

"You can't believe how easy it is," Shlisel said. “They can penetrate the GPS (global positioning system) and understand their location and obtain their Internet address. You can do it remotely by simply penetrating the network and doing what you want. "

If it detects piracy, you can adapt your car with a protective device, he said during a break in activity at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Companies must be alert at all times, cyber experts said. The key to security is to establish a solid defense, carefully monitor and be prepared for the attack.