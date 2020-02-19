Grotesque plastic tour taken from the bowels of a young green turtle found in Bali

A young sea turtle who died dead on a beach in Bali was filled with large pieces of plastic when she died.

The images of the animal's entrails reveal pieces of plastic that clog the intestines, block food and possibly poison the creature.

Surfers on the beach found the animal and the efforts he made then inspected his remains when they discovered the hideous route.

Runa Widemann of the Meadow Medewi Organization said that the young turtle had swallowed at least one plastic bag that had blocked her internal organs.

The scourge of human waste and plastic waste represents a great threat to marine life.

Animals often confuse it with food and accidentally eat floating debris.

Lifeless creatures reached the shore on February 1 and marine workers checked the creatures' digestive system.

She said: "The turtle was already dead and we decided to open it to see if we could find the cause of death."

Ms. Widermann said that the animal looked in good health, except for the presence of plastic, indicating that it played a key role in the death of the animal.

"Everything seemed normal and their intestines were full of food, but when they approached their intestines, the pieces of plastic were clogged, preventing anything from coming out," he adds.

The turtle may have died from internal poisoning due to this, experts believe.

Ms. Widermann said the incident was coordinated to local authorities.

She added: "It was very sad to see this in real life and a solid reminder that we have a great job to do."