Grotesque plastic tour taken from the bowels of a young green turtle found in Bali

A dreadful plastic tour taken from the bowels of a young green turtle that was thrown to death on a beach in Bali reveals the danger that human litter poses to marine animals.
The young turtle was found dead on a beach by surfers in Bali
- Locals investigating the body alerted experts to determine their cause of death
- Large pieces of plastic were found inside the animal that may have killed it.
A young sea turtle who died dead on a beach in Bali was filled with large pieces of plastic when she died.
The images of the animal's entrails reveal pieces of plastic that clog the intestines, block food and possibly poison the creature.
Surfers on the beach found the dead animal and the experts then inspected their remains when they discovered the hideous route.
Runa Widemann of the Meadow Medewi Organization said that the young turtle had swallowed at least one plastic bag that had blocked her internal organs.
The scourge of human waste and plastic waste represents a great threat to marine life.
Animals often confuse it with food and accidentally eat floating debris.
Lifeless creatures reached the shore on February 1 and marine workers checked the creatures' digestive system.
She said: "The turtle was already dead and we decided to open it to see if we could find the cause of death."
Ms. Widermann said that the animal looked in good health, except for the presence of plastic, indicating that it played a key role in the death of the animal.
"Everything seemed normal and their intestines were full of food, but when they approached their intestines, the pieces of plastic were clogged, preventing anything from coming out," he adds.
The turtle may have died from internal poisoning due to this, experts believe.
Ms. Widermann said the incident was coordinated to local authorities.
She added: "It was very sad to see this in real life and a solid reminder that we have a great job to do."
HOW DO PLASTIC TURTLES KILL?
Sea turtles live in the ocean and feed on vegetation and algae that float in the waters.
Unfortunately, many pieces of garbage discarded by humans pollute these waters and resemble food.
Sea turtles confuse them with nutrition and consume them.
This plastic then enters its digestive tract and wreaks havoc on the entrails of the animal.
A study conducted in 2018 found that eating a single piece of plastic increases the chances of turtle death.
Investigators discovered that it caused one in five chances of death, increasing to 50 percent by 14 pieces.
Turtles have a digestive tract, which means they are physically unable to regurgitate.
Once something has been eaten, it remains in the animal unless it can defecate.
Once inside the animal, if a piece of plastic covers an organ or blocks a key channel, it can create a fatal blockage.
Plastic locks that prevent the passage of food or feces can kill turtles, but harder parts can also cause fatal internal injuries.
