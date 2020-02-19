Gorilla Zoe faces charges for concealed weapons after arrest at Miami airport

%MINIFYHTML8daff9027dc5d530732693a8b4a0791511% %MINIFYHTML8daff9027dc5d530732693a8b4a0791512%

The rapper & # 39; Lost & # 39 ;, who was arrested on February 17, has another confrontation with the law only three months after being arrested for accusations of domestic violence in Florida.

Rapper Gorilla Zoe He faces a charge of concealed weapons after a loaded firearm was found in his hand luggage at a Florida airport.

The "Lost" star, real name Alonzo Mathis, was arrested by agents of the Transportation Security Administration on Monday night (February 17) after the gun was seen in his hand luggage at a checkpoint from Miami International Airport.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old man had a permit for the weapon, but had been suspended.

He was arrested by Miami-Dade police officers, who hired him for carrying a hidden weapon, and was later released on $ 500 bail.

Zoe's arrest comes three months after being arrested for allegations of domestic violence in Florida.

However, those charges were dropped later as his girlfriend refused to cooperate with prosecutors.