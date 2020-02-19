Gigi Hadid talks about being told he didn't have a "track body,quot;

Jamie Hawkesworth
Model Behavior!
Take a look at the catwalks during Fashion Week, scroll through the pages of any magazine and you will see nothing less than Gigi Hadid.
The 24-year-old star dominates the fashion industry, with a killer pose and a catwalk at the same time.
However, his supermodel status was not an easy journey, especially at the beginning.
Speaking to I.D magazine for its spring edition, of which it is a cover star, Gigi talked about the first designer who presented it in a parade, how her professional goals are evolving and the little things that make her happy.
"(Jean Paul Gaultier) He was the first designer to let me walk on a runway in Paris, he was in his last show of clothes ready to use, "he said in the publication of his experience in 2015." At that time, I was still starting in my career, I was leaving high school, I still had my volleyball body. "
"It was a body that I loved," he continued. "I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to bend them in those places, now I miss him. At that time, people were hard on me and I tried to say that I didn't have a body on the track."
Jamie Hawkesworth
Gigi explained that while some designers began to choose her in shows, they still put her in clothes that "covered,quot; her body.
"So, so that Jean Paul had me in his last show of clothes ready to wear in 2015, not only to have me, but also to put on an outfit that didn't cover much … like, there were still stylists or designers at that time that they were putting me on their shows, but putting on something that really covered my body, "he shared. "And for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model."
She added: "And I know he has done that for many people."
Of course, the 24-year-old star had a full circle moment when he walked in the last Gaultier parade in mid-January.
"I was very honored to be asked to come in, because not only did he work with the people he worked with throughout his career, but he also aired a lot of his latest couture show on the street," Gigi said. "And I think that says a lot about who he is as a designer and as a person. He cares a lot about the person who wears the look and takes something out of them."
On the subject of his constantly evolving career, Gigi reveals that he plans to keep things simple and discreet in his future.
"I think as I grow up … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," he shared. "I love the creative side of fashion, it's very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I'm very lucky to be close to them. But who knows? Maybe I can dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
WWD / Shutterstock
For her, enjoy getting away from the hustle and bustle.
"I think the strange and wonderful thing about this also comes from being isolated," he said about the distance of his farm from New York City. "Most of the time, I will have friends and family on the farm, but there are many days when I am alone, and I sit quietly in my little house and do these little things for myself. I think that also gives me the energy and love for what I do. Recharge my batteries. "
All in all, Gigi is just trying to live his best life like the rest of us and find balance with work and downtime.
"What makes me happy is to create with and for other people. Those really special moments at work you think about, & # 39; Wow, this is the reason why I did this job & # 39; & # 39 ;, he explained. " I think it's the same feeling I have when I feel when I'm sitting with friends, painting or preparing the people I love. "
She added: "I think I do something for other people and make other people happy. It's really fun and I try to create little moments like that in my life all the time."
You can read Gigi's full interview at I.D.