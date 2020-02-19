Gigi Hadid talks about being told he didn't have a "track body,quot;

Model Behavior!

Take a look at the catwalks during Fashion Week, scroll through the pages of any magazine and you will see nothing less than Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old star dominates the fashion industry, with a killer pose and a catwalk at the same time.

However, his supermodel status was not an easy journey, especially at the beginning.

Speaking to I.D magazine for its spring edition, of which it is a cover star, Gigi talked about the first designer who presented it in a parade, how her professional goals are evolving and the little things that make her happy.

"(Jean Paul Gaultier) He was the first designer to let me walk on a runway in Paris, he was in his last show of clothes ready to use, "he said in the publication of his experience in 2015." At that time, I was still starting in my career, I was leaving high school, I still had my volleyball body. "