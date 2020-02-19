Ghaiyyath, the star attraction of Meydan on Thursday | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML46ba78063661caa4629c698aca66c76511% %MINIFYHTML46ba78063661caa4629c698aca66c76512%





Ghaiyyath ridden by William Buick



All eyes will be on Ghaiyyath when the five-year-old star makes a comeback at the Dubai Millennium Stakes in Meydan on Thursday.



Dubawi's son begins his campaign in this Group Three contest over a quarter mile ahead of his main initial goal, the Dubai Sheema Classic next month.

Ghaiyyath showed his class last season with a 14-length spit at the Grosser Preis von Baden in Germany, although his season ended disappointingly at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Coach Charlie Appleby feels that the time between races is correct and hopes that Ghaiyyath is even better for the race.

"He is the horse with the highest qualification in the race and we know that he predominantly runs very well, so we are working backwards from the Sheema Classic," Appleby said.

"That's why I advanced a couple of weeks, instead of the usual test route in (Group 2 Dubai City of Gold on March 7). I thought this was better for him."

"The preparation has gone well. It looks good and fresh, so we expect a good escape from it on Thursday. Again, the goal is the Sheema, so it is not completely affected by the imagination."

"He is fit enough to go out and run. If he appears (victorious) there, he is anyway the class horse in the race. Whatever he does, we hope we have the improvement there for the Sheema Classic."

Appleby also runs Spotify, while Godolphin has a third representative at the Royal Meeting, trained by Saeed bin Suroor. David Simcock directs Desert Encounter and Mick Channon has Certain Lad.

Appleth's Mythical Magic is betting on winning the Zabeel Mile for the second consecutive year after finishing second at Fort Al Fahidi last month.

"Mythical Magic is doing the same type of route as last year and, hopefully, can move forward one place and get very close on the Zabeel mile," Appleby said.

"He has left Al Fahidi in good condition and the passage of a mile was always going to satisfy him, so he was always going to be an important player and the one to beat."

Among his rivals is Zakouski, a stable partner, who won the course and distance last month after an absence of 267 days.

Appleby said: "Zakouski is a horse that obviously won very well in his handicap debut there and definitely got ahead of that race."

"He has been judged in the Group company in the past at Craven, but now he is a different individual and character and we have gelled him since then."

"This is his first step back to the group class again, but we believe he deserves a chance and is the youngest suitor compared to Mythical Magic, who has been there and done it."

Charlie Hills sees Group Two Meydan Sprint as a springboard to Al Quoz Sprint for Equilateral, who was an impressive winner of Dubai Dash four weeks ago.

"It has always been the plan to execute it in this race so that we have the opportunity to refresh it," Hills said.

"We've had a couple of very nice jobs with him and James Doyle came and sat on him and was very satisfied. He couldn't be happier with his training and his appearance."

"He put his weight back on and his coat is going well, so I think he really enjoys it there. The track also suits him, since it is a flat and fast course."

"If he runs well, we will continue training him in the same way and if he continues with Al Quoz Sprint, I think we could still see some improvements from him."

The fast companions trained in the United Kingdom Caspian Prince and Angel Alexander are among their nine rivals.

Dubai Love, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, tries to continue his victory in the UAE 1,000 Guineas in the UAE Oaks.

"Dubai Love won 1,000 Guineas very well in the UAE and the distance will adapt," said bin Suroor.

"She is in good shape and I am eager to see how she is doing."