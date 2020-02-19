Germany's far right AfD & # 39; sorry & # 39; for a racist coloring book | News

On Wednesday, a regional branch of Germany's far-right AfD party said it had made "a mistake,quot; by delivering a coloring book for children at a public event that contained denigrating cartoons of Muslims and blacks.

Police in the western city of Krefeld said they were investigating a complaint of hate speech filed against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The coloring book was delivered at an event organized by the parliamentary group in Krefeld on Monday.

The pages of the book spread rapidly on social networks, causing widespread outrage.

The drawings show men armed with weapons waving Turkish flags and women with headscarves surrounded by children.

Another shows a pool full of completely covered women and black people, with bones in their hair, harassing bathers.

After initially defending the coloring book as "satire," the AfD parliamentary group North Rhine-Westphalia issued an apology.

It had been "an organizational mistake,quot; to print the book in its current form and deliver it, he said, adding that the project had been canceled.

"Although most of the sketches remain within the scope of the project, there are some that are definitely not right and, of course, do not reflect the views of the parliamentary group," he said.

Founded in 2013, the anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic AfD has shaken Germany's political landscape and is now the largest opposition party in the national parliament.

A speaker from the North Rhine-Westphalia parliament said they were investigating whether the book was paid for with public funds.

A local left-wing Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician, Thomas Kutschaty, tweeted that AfD had "published a racist coloring book,quot; that belonged to garbage.

The Green Party youth member, Jonas Stickelbroeck, who posted photos of the coloring book on Twitter, told the Bento news website that he was surprised by the stereotypes represented.

He said the book exposed AfD "for the racist party that is."

Earlier this month, a regional president in Germany was forced to resign after receiving AfD support, breaking a long-standing pact between major political parties to avoid working with the extreme right. The scandal in Thuringia, in eastern Germany, also led the leader of the ruling Christian Democrats party to announce that she would not run as a candidate to become chancellor when Angela Merkel resigns next year.