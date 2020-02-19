George Zimmerman sues presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for defamation due to their tweets about the murder of Trayvon Martin

%MINIFYHTMLf4b304fdeaf94cb8ba278a70bc946f3611% %MINIFYHTMLf4b304fdeaf94cb8ba278a70bc946f3612%

Go Chile, the audacity! Just when you thought George Zimmerman couldn't get worse, he goes further to prove you wrong. Months after suing Trayvon Martin's parents for more than $ 100 million, he does it again with another lawsuit. This time he is suing the current presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for defamation based on some tweets.

Most of the people who were involved in such a publicized murder case would show low after being acquitted (even if they were guilty); However, George Zimmerman has done exactly the opposite since he was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin in 2012. Now, as reported by @MiamiHerald, Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for defamation of the character due to the tweets they sent referring to Trayvon Martin about what his 25 would have beenth birthday on February 5th.

Zimmerman's claim of more than $ 15,000 alleges that Buttigieg's use of "white supremacy, armed violence, prejudice and fear,quot; in his tweets referred to him and that Buttigieg's 1.71 million Twitter followers would establish the connection between him and Buttigieg's statements. As for Warren, the lawsuit alleges that in a tweet he published, he said that Trayvon is not "with us,quot; due to "racism," which establishes the connection with his 3.72 million followers that Zimmerman killed Trayvon for racism.

Zimmerman's lawsuit further states:

"Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman by stating without any foundation that Obama's Hispanic minority supporter, Zimmerman, shot Trayvon Martin in cold blood because of his,quot; white supremacy, "a racist cause that the public despises with great disdain and consternation,quot;.

In his 30-page lawsuit, Zimmerman also included degrading details about Trayvon, describing him as a gangster, a big marijuana consumer and constantly fighting at school. Neither Elizabeth Warren nor Pete Buttigieg have responded to the lawsuit.

