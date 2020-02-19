Generous patient supports the hybrid catheterization laboratory at Ascension St. John – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLd6fed8c86d06a15d644ef5e573c39eb011% %MINIFYHTMLd6fed8c86d06a15d644ef5e573c39eb012%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Ascension St. John Hospital is obtaining a new hybrid catheterization laboratory to improve services for heart patients, thanks to the donation of a generous community member.

Thomas Mackey, 84, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is this generous donor, and gave the hospital $ 1 million so he could help make a difference while he is still alive.

Mackey received medical attention from Ascension St. John for years, and decided that he wanted his donation to be a catheterization laboratory because when he had a heart attack, cardiologist Marc Gosselin saved his life.

"I'm still here for Dr. Gosselin's expert attention," said Mackey. "I can't say enough good things about him and the hospital."

After going through similar situations, Mackey knows the importance of catheterization laboratories and wants others to have access to it if they need specialized treatment.

A hybrid catheterization laboratory brings together the traditional functions of a catheterization laboratory with the surgical skills of an operating room. This new catheterization laboratory will improve the services currently offered by the Gretchen C. Valade hybrid cardiovascular operating room and the minimally invasive structural heart program.

"We have always been proud to provide cutting-edge cardiovascular care to our patients," said Thomas LaLonde, MD, chief, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Services, Ascension St. John. "Sir. Mackey's generous donation will provide additional access to advanced technology and allow our expert cardiology team to provide the best possible percutaneous cardiovascular intervention."

Mackey has also made donations to support the Center for Education and Skills Simulation at Ascension St. John and the Holley Institute. He has also expressed his love for animals through his donations made to the Michigan Animal Protective Society. The Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit and the Thomas A. Mackey Animal Adoption Center in Harper Woods are named after him.

"I'd rather give my money where I can help than spend it on myself," said Mackey. "I would like to think that I have made a small difference in this world."

