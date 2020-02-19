Freezing drizzle, snow may delay late afternoon hours

%MINIFYHTML83599d4b0364db98aae48e369f2ba81b11% %MINIFYHTML83599d4b0364db98aae48e369f2ba81b12%

A storm system that moves over Denver could bring light snow and freezing drizzle on Wednesday morning and moderate rains in the afternoon and evening, meteorologists said.

"Possible conditions of slippery roads today, first this morning over portions of the northeastern plains with freezing drizzle and light snow, then crossing the I-25 corridor and Front Range for the PM trip," the weather service said.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, some people in Denver might have snowfall in the morning before 10 a.m. Between 10 a.m. and noon is possible snow and freezing drizzle. It is likely to snow in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation is 60%.

It is forecast to be cloudy, with a high temperature close to 26 degrees, the NWS said Wednesday. Winds can blow up to 18 mph. Little or no ice buildup is expected. Total snow accumulation during the day of less than half an inch is possible in Denver, meteorologists said.

It is likely that there is snow Wednesday night until Thursday morning, mainly before 1 a.m. It is expected to be very cold at night with a low temperature of approximately 9 degrees. Thermal sensation values ​​could fall to minus 1 degree. Another half inch of snow at night is possible.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday, as temperatures are forecast to rebound to about 34 degrees, the NWS said.

Temperatures should reach 49 degrees on Friday, 50 on Saturday and 46 on Sunday, meteorologists said.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. Saturday and a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. on Sunday, the NWS said.

Earlier next week there is a slight chance of snow on both Monday and Tuesday, meteorologists said.