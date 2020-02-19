Free NFL Agency 2020: Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and the 11 best runners

Running is one of the highest bid positions in the NFL. Among veterans' options in the NFL free agency and a constant influx of rookie endorsements in the NFL Draft, major contracts once again face a hardtop in 2020.

Ezekiel Elliott assumed as the highest paid runner, receiving $ 15 million per season from the Cowboys last fall. In the low season of 2019, Le & # 39; Veon Bell received more than $ 13.1 million annually from the Jets.

The best runner available in 2020 is not expected to go anywhere, but he it is You are expected to look for contract numbers that match or exceed what Elliott received.

Here is a look at the 11 best runners before free agency, which officially opens on Wednesday, March 18:

1. Derrick Henry, Titans (age: 26)

Henry was beastly down, becoming the NFL champion with his mix of power and old school explosion. The Titans will keep the hammer and base of their offense, but they may need to calculate how much they are paying their quarterback (either Ryan Tannehill or someone else) before knowing how much they can pay Henry. Henry thinks that Elliott's agreement is the starting point, but with some better guarantees in advance, it should be more like fate.

2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (age: 26)

He got the solid accumulated season he wanted to enter free agency, and there is no way for the Chargers to change their minds to give him what he is asking for (since they can shoot with Austin Ekeler as his feature with a little more power help) . Gordon is above average at best, given how low his floor was and how low his roof is. Gordon did not receive $ 10 million per season from the Chargers, even though that would have given him the money in the top five. You may not get the pure work you are looking for.

3. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (age: 26)

Drake's 643 yards on the ground, eight touchdowns and an average of 5.2 yards per carry in eight games in Arizona showed that he fit perfectly in the offense of Kliff Kingsbury, up to his reception capacity. Suddenly, he is the one who chooses most about David Johnson's fading, and he should re-sign. Johnson is too expensive to cut (a cap of more than $ 16 million) and is also difficult to change. Then, unless a team is willing to negotiate, and overpay, 28-year-old Johnson, Arizona is heading for an expensive field.

4. Jordan Howard, Eagles (age: 25)

Howard has had a decent success as a direct power in both Chicago and Philadelphia, but offers little open-field explosion or benefits. He knocked out 525 yards on the ground and seven total touchdowns for the Eagles in a season limited to 10 games for a shoulder injury. With the emergence of rookie Miles Sanders, Howard will have to settle for being an early puncher and red zone in a complementary role for a third team.

5. Carlos Hyde, Texans (age: 29)

Hyde was finally completely healthy for his sixth NFL season with his fourth team, and added a total of 1,070 yards on the ground in a total of 16 games. Houston needed Hyde to reach a preseason change when Lamar Miller fell: he felt comfortable hitting with a large volume, when necessary. Even so, Hyde's age and attrition say his best and most desired adjustment is to keep the Texans.

6. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (age: 25)

Barber had a few moments for Bruce Arians as the most viable option for a racing game until young Ronald Jones was motivated enough to produce. But Barber averaged just 3.1 yards per carry as an impromptu response, with his score (seven total touchdowns) more prominent. He will not return, opening the door for Gordon to land with the Bucs.

7. Lamar Miller, Texans (age: 28)

Miller, who turns 29 in April, has had a stable workload when he was healthy since he was selected in the fourth round in 2012. He is also breaking his ACL and MCL on his left knee in August, which annihilated all his 2019 season. It is a good option for a veteran type of committee to complement a younger back.

8. Chris Thompson, Redskins (age: 29)

Thompson has had significant durability problems and doesn't offer much as a power broker, but he is an effective receiver when he is healthy, which has kept him in the NFL for so long. He had a big fan at former Washington coach Jay Gruden, who is now the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. It makes sense to be a complement of passes for Leonard Fournette of the Jaguars.

9. DeAndre Washington, Raiders (age: 26)

Las Vegas does not need it with Jalen Richard extended to be the change of pace behind Josh Jacobs second year stallion. Washington showed good versatility and production when Jacobs was on the shelf with a shoulder injury, but he is a pure depth for another team.

10. Isaiah Crowell, Raiders (age: 27)

Crowell tore the Achilles heel last May, about a month after signing with the Raiders as a way of contingency of power after the Beast, before they recruited Jacobs. He is a home run dependent runner who operates best on a committee.

11. Ty Montgomery, Jets (age: 27)

The former Packers' converted receiver was expected to be more active as a change of reception rate behind Bell, but he saw little use for Adam Gase. Maybe his former Green Bay coach, Mike McCarthy, will bring Montgomery to Dallas to replace Tavon Austin as the hybrid Cowboys player, as a swing reserve behind Elliott and Tony Pollard.