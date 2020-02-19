"Fred,quot; The mini service horse takes its first successful flight – Up News Info Detroit

– A miniature horse, which functions as a therapy animal, recently took a flight to help others.

Not every day you see a horse on a plane, much less in first class.

But Fred, the mini service horse, made "wheels,quot; with a purpose.

"This was our first plane trip, Fred has traveled several thousand miles in my vehicle, but this was the first time in the air," said Fred's driver, Ronica Froese.

Froese has trained Fred to be a therapy and a service horse. He lives in his house, is in ruin and is better trained than most dogs.

"I spent a year of my life training this horse extensively for what it has and was fully prepared for everything," he said.

Froese put months of work preparing for Fred's trip, which included two flights each way.

“We left in the afternoon, flew from Grand Rapids and connected in Dallas and went to Ontario, California. I bought two first-class seats in bulkhead seats, I paid an arm and a leg for the tickets, but I did it because it was the first time Fred and I wanted him to feel comfortable, I wanted him to have more space, "he said.

And it was worth it.

Apart from the expected open-mouthed, the trip went smoothly.

"The experience was much better than I really expected," he said.

Froese wants people to see how well the trip went, especially when talking about the stricter regulations of the transport department on what species of animals can fly.

"It is out of control, it is a very mistreated process, there are many,quot; untrained service animals "on the plane that are not trained. It is definitely an abused system, but the sad part is what the DOT is looking to do, they are trying to exclude myself as a handler from taking my horse on the plane, "he said.

She hopes they will reverse course, so Fred's first air travel experience will not be the last.

If you want to follow Fred's adventures, go to Facebook and search for "Fred-Mini Service Horse,quot; or click here.

