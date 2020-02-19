Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Countdown to the release date of the new update

%MINIFYHTMLfcc7da5523b4e7d4ca39a56c5d69bd6611% %MINIFYHTMLfcc7da5523b4e7d4ca39a56c5d69bd6612%

Epic Games has taken its sweet time to provide a change of season to Fortnite, but the game will finally receive a massive update soon.

Players who have been in the game for a long time know that Fortnite would originally be updated with the seasons. But at the end of Season 10, or Season X, Fortnite changed things dramatically and changed the game to Chapter 2 Season 1. That update was in October, and we haven't seen anything since.

Soon, Epic Games will release Chapter 2 Season 2, which is expected to have many important changes, as well as past season updates. Next, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the launch of the new season.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2?

We know that the release date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be February 20, 2020. Epic Games has confirmed that date, but the company has not confirmed what time the update will take place. However, according to the previous updates, we can make quite certain guesses about when this will occur.

In the United States, the launch is expected to take place at 7 a.m. ET, or at 4 a.m. PT. As a result, wait for the servers to shut down so that the game can successfully install the necessary updates.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Countdown

The previous countdown should provide an approximate approximation of when the update will take place.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 teasers

The official Fortnite Twitter account has been providing strange teasers before the big event.

It is not entirely clear what all this means, but they are likely to make sense once Chapter 2 Season 2 is released.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 changes

While we don't know everybody of the changes that will happen, we know some. Epic Games published in the Fortnite subreddit about the changes that will be made in Team Rumble.

From Epic Games:

With the new season coming tomorrow, we have made some changes in Team Rumble. Please post comments here! All weapons are blue or better

Bandages removed

Redistribution of gliders is now a free skill (does not occupy a space)

150/150/150 mats awarded at the start of the match

Skill based matchmaking disabled

Elimination target increased to 125

In addition, Epic Games is also adding the ability to "mute licensed Emote Audio,quot; on the PC. The company added: "We also intend to bring this audio configuration to other platforms in future updates. We will update everyone when that happens."

"If you are a content creator, you can select this option to avoid playing Emotes licensed music," reads the page. "This setting does not apply to playlists of events that feature licensed content such as concerts."

PC players: in the 12.00 update, we have added the ability to mute the Emote licensed audio. This option is available in the game audio settings. pic.twitter.com/UHGYAlXKgH – Fortnite State (@FortniteStatus) February 19, 2020

Fortnite Theme Chapter 2 Season 2

Golden Skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/19/84/fortnite-skin-chapter-2-season-2_am77pg93f65t1e4izh8d54vu4.png?t=1587998736,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Gold mask above has leaked for a long time, and since it has not appeared in the Item Store, it is safe to assume that it is part of the launch of Season 2 of Chapter 2. There also seems to be a general gold theme for this update, as we can see from this mask and the previous teasers.

In addition, certain objects in the game have already become gold, promoting this theory. Items like sofas, toilets and televisions have become solid gold.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

While Epic Games has not published any official statement about the Battle Pass for Season 2 of Chapter 2, we can safely assume that it will follow the same process as before. Expect to buy the regular Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks (around $ 9.50) and the "Premium,quot; Battle Pass for 2800 V-Bucks (around $ 28) that will unlock the first 25 levels immediately.