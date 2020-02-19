Formidable incarnation for home runs – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML35a6aa1dabf304608eacae64f994967111% %MINIFYHTML35a6aa1dabf304608eacae64f994967112%

GLENDALE, Arizona (Up News Info) – There were more home runs last year than any other season in the history of Major League Baseball, almost 700 more.

And the White Sox expect to hit many home runs this year.

Last year, the White Sox ranked 25th in baseball with only 182 people. But Edwin Encarnación is going to help get that number out.

Incarnation hit 34 home runs last year, and the alignment of the "New Sox,quot; of the Sox of which it is a part could be scary. They have seven boys who hit 18 or more home runs last year.

Encarnación is 37 years old, but he is still doing it.

"First of all, you have to have the talent, and we have the talent here on this team," Encarnación said. "This team reminded the team we had in 2015 with the Tiles, so many young talents."

"He is a great impact player for us in terms of offense, no doubt a guy who has been around for as long as he does, and you try to find ways to make sure you can keep him as much as possible," The Media Manager said. White, Rick Renteria. "I think it is obviously going to play a very important role for us."

Also at the Sox camp, Danny Mendick is trying to get on the list. He hit .308 with two home runs in a September call last year.

Now, he is competing with Nick Madrigal and Luery García at second base.

"However, that's the best part of baseball, you know what I mean? Like, you want the best of the best, and I think Nicky would agree that competition is what drives us both, and in the end of the day, you know, we are both trying to win it for White. Stockings, "Mendick said.

He continued: “I try to see myself as a very versatile player. I want to go out and play all positions when the White Sox need it. I think last year was excellent, and it was a good statement for me, but it was last year, you know, and I have to do it this year. I'm excited, I'm ready to leave, and I can't wait for the season to come. "

The White Sox will face the Anaheim Angels of Los Angeles at Camelback Ranch on Saturday.