Former North Korean diplomat runs for South Korean parliament

SEOUL, South Korea: A former North Korean diplomat who fled from his post at the embassy became the first defector to run for the South Korean Parliament, and said Wednesday that he was motivated by the forced repatriation of two fishermen from Seoul North Koreans who wanted to defect to the South.

"This was very bad, even if they were criminals," said former diplomat Thae Yong-ho, referring to the two North Koreans who were repatriated north in November after being captured in waters off South Korea.

Thae was the number 2 diplomat at the North Korean Embassy in London when he fled to South Korea with his wife and two children in 2016.

South Korea's main conservative political opposition, the United Future Party, selected him to participate in the National Assembly elections in April.