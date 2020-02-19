Former North Korean diplomat runs for South Korean parliament

SEOUL, South Korea: A former North Korean diplomat who fled from his post at the embassy became the first defector to run for the South Korean Parliament, and said Wednesday that he was motivated by the forced repatriation of two fishermen from Seoul North Koreans who wanted to defect to the South.
"This was very bad, even if they were criminals," said former diplomat Thae Yong-ho, referring to the two North Koreans who were repatriated north in November after being captured in waters off South Korea.
Thae was the number 2 diplomat at the North Korean Embassy in London when he fled to South Korea with his wife and two children in 2016.
South Korea's main conservative political opposition, the United Future Party, selected him to participate in the National Assembly elections in April.
Thae is the first defector from North Korea to seek a popularly elected parliamentary seat in the South; Another defector sat in Parliament from 2012 to 2016 as an expert nominated by a political party.
On Wednesday, Thae said he had never thought about seeking elections until the two North Korean fishermen were sent home against their will.
"I couldn't sleep that night," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.
South Korean Navy commands seized the two North Koreans from their squid fishing boat in early November after they had repeatedly resisted a surrender order, according to South Korean officials.
After their capture, the two confessed that they were fleeing the law after killing the captain and 15 other crew members on their ship, South Korean officials said. They also said they wanted to defect south. The South Korean authorities decided to treat them not as political refugees but as "heinous criminals."
Blindfolded and tied with ropes, they were escorted to the border with North Korea. One collapsed when the bandage was removed and he realized that he was about to be delivered to the North, according to South Korean officials and lawmakers familiar with the episode.
Thae compared South Korea's actions with not rescuing a man who was drowning because he was considered a criminal. The men should have been accepted and then tried under the law of South Korea, he said.
A government report on the alleged crimes of the two North Koreans remains classified. But according to officials and legislators, the ship's mastermaster, identified only his last name, Woo, was the main instigator, persuading another deck hand to join him to kill the captain, who had treated them cruelly, often hitting the head with a tray of food.
Finally, the ship's chief engineer also joined the wave of murders, which began late on the night of October 30 and continued until the next morning. The assassins woke the other 15 crew members one by one and drew them outside, butchering them with axes, hammers and knives and throwing their bodies into the sea. Officials and lawmakers informed about the murders called them "horror movie scenes."
The 15 crew members killed were sailors for the first time, they said.
The three assassins drove their ship back to a North Korean port, hoping to flee inland. But when one of them was caught by North Korean police, the other two fled to the sea. His fate in North Korea is unknown, but people convicted of serious crimes there are often executed.
Thae promised that if elected, he would try to enact a law to ensure that South Korea accepted all asylum seekers from North Korea, regardless of their criminal record.
Thae said his candidacy could be revealing for North Korean elite members who work or travel abroad, who could watch their election campaign through their smartphones and spread the word to isolated relatives in the north. It would be a great opportunity to show the people of North Korea "how democracy works," he said.