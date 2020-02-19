Former Fontana teacher arrested for suspected child sexual abuse – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A former Fontana teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing several children over a period of 14 years.

Garry Lee Gorgei, Sr., 60, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with multiple counts of child abuse of victims under 14, officials said Tuesday.

Police arrested Gorgei on February 14, and he was admitted to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is being held on $ 1 million bail.

Detectives identified five victims of sexual abuse, police said. The alleged crimes occurred between 1988 and 2002.

Two of the identified victims were Gorgei students at Southridge Middle School, within the Fontana Unified School District, where Gorgei was employed from 1996 to 1999.

Police said preliminary information suggests that Gorgei used a variety of grooming tactics to gain the trust of the two students involved, as well as other possible victims.

The Fontana Unified School District was notified of the arrest and is cooperating with detectives, according to police. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the accusations against Gorgei to contact Detective Brad Carlson at (909) 854-8082 or by email at [email protected]