Finland's Foreign Minister faces an investigation into repatriations in Syria | News

Finland's constitutional committee said Wednesday it had asked the country's attorney general to investigate the legality of the impulse of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to repatriate Finnish children from a camp in Syria and the management of a director in his ministry.

The center-left government said in December that it would seek to repatriate the children of Finnish mothers who traveled to Syria to join the ISIL group, and are now being held in the Kurd-controlled al-Hol displacement camp in the northeast from Syria .

But before that, Haavisto of the Green League had tried to repatriate more than 30 of those children, but faced criticism from the opposition and the Center Party, an ally of the five-party ruling coalition.

As conditions in the camp deteriorated in December, the media reported that Haavisto became impatient with a ministry director who opposed his rapid repatriation plan without an official government decision on the matter.

The constitutional commission of Parliament on Wednesday asked the attorney general to investigate whether Haavisto has exceeded his powers or not by trying to reassign the director to another job.

"When the minister had already taken the tasks related to al-Hol from the director, why was it necessary to continue preparing his reassignment to other tasks?" the president of the constitutional committee, Johanna Ojala-Niemela, asked the journalists.

If the attorney general decides that Haavisto exceeded his powers, the minister may have to resign, which could destabilize the five-party coalition.

The coalition has had a difficult first year in office with its first leader, Prime Minister Antti Rinne of the Social Democratic Party, forced to resign in December after six months in office due to widespread strikes and internal divisions within the government.

The coalition limped after Rinne was quickly replaced by Sanna Marin, the youngest prime minister in the world.

Marin quickly forged a compromise in which the government decided that each al-Hol repatriation should be judged on its own merits, leaving the door open for some mothers to be repatriated with their children if necessary, a key dispute within the coalition.

However, the coalition remains fragile, mainly because the Finnish nationalist party occupies a prominent place in the polls since shortly after the parliamentary elections last April, in which it came in second place by a narrow margin to the Social Democratic Party, which obtained 17.7 percent of the votes.

So far, the government has confirmed the repatriation of two children from al-Hol.