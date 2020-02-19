Final of the Criminal Minds series breaks the team

Criminal minds It has come to an end, after one last battle with a terrifying suspect.

Everett LynchMichael Mosley) has been obsessing BAU since season 13, cutting off women's faces and leaving them as a gift that nobody asked for, and once again terrified us for the final two episodes.

At the end of the first hour, he had apparently flown along with his mother and six agents who were about to descend on the house where he was. The explosion also caused Reid to fall and hit his head, which turned out to be worse than anyone thought.

At the beginning of episode two, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) had passed out in his apartment and began to hallucinate the return of people from his past, including Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Morgan (Shemar moore) and Maeve (Beth Riesgraf)