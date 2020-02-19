Final of the Criminal Minds series breaks the team

Criminal minds It has come to an end, after one last battle with a terrifying suspect.
Everett LynchMichael Mosley) has been obsessing BAU since season 13, cutting off women's faces and leaving them as a gift that nobody asked for, and once again terrified us for the final two episodes.
At the end of the first hour, he had apparently flown along with his mother and six agents who were about to descend on the house where he was. The explosion also caused Reid to fall and hit his head, which turned out to be worse than anyone thought.
At the beginning of episode two, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) had passed out in his apartment and began to hallucinate the return of people from his past, including Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Morgan (Shemar moore) and Maeve (Beth Riesgraf)
Finally, the rest of the team not only realized that Lynch had not committed suicide and went to see Reid at the same time, taking him to the hospital where he remained unconscious, with the occasional seizure. In his head, he was dating Maeve, but he finally woke up.
Lynch, meanwhile, went after Krystall (Gail O & # 39; Grady), and the team chased Lynch, who traded a private plane.
After he shot Rossi (Joe Mantegna), the whole team shot at the plane, and the plane exploded with Lynch inside.
That left the door open for some happy endings, mainly in the form of a party at Rossi's house to celebrate Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness) new job, and the show ended with her turning off the lights and closing her door for the last time.
Criminal minds transmitted by CBS.