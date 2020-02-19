Federal judge eliminates PG,amp;E forest fire mitigation deficiencies and demands that you hire more tree trimmers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A federal judge reprimanded PG,amp;E officials on Wednesday, criticized them harshly for not complying with the company's forest fire mitigation plan and threatened to retain their executive bonds.

Federal District Judge William Alsup delivered a harsh public service reprimand during a court hearing to review how well PG,amp;E has complied with the terms of the five-year probation security plan imposed after its gas lines Naturally they flew a neighborhood of San Bruno and killed eight people. in 2010.

Alsup criticized the company for its abysmal record since parole began in January 2017. He cited the role of PG,amp;E in the deadly forest fires that have ravaged northern California since the San Bruno disaster.

Failures in the equipment and power lines of the utility company were attributed to several of the largest fires in Northern California: massive fires that razed entire communities, killed more than 100 residents and destroyed thousands of homes.

"I will do my best to protect this state from further deaths and destruction by this convicted criminal," Alsup said of PG,amp;E.

The judge was also considering a second possible order that would restrict bonuses for supervisors until PG,amp;E complies with the forest fire safety mitigation plan, demanding to know when the company will hire legions of tree trimmers to clear its hanging tree lines and shrubbery.

"Give me a number of new tree trimmers per contract to be hired and a date on which you can achieve it, and I might be willing to accept that," he said.

PG,amp;E lawyer Kevin Orsini argued that it is more efficient for PG,amp;E to work with professional contractors. He said the number of contract tree trimmers working in PG,amp;E's 70,000 square mile service territory increased from approximately 1,400 at the beginning of 2019 to 5,437 at the end of the year.

"The reality is that it is a human system. It can never be 100 percent perfect," Orsini told the judge. "That does not mean that we do not strive for perfection."

Alsup said it plans to order PG,amp;E to expand its tree pruning force from approximately 5,400 contractors to 6,500 to help prevent branches, leaves and other vegetation from falling into its power lines and causing more fires.

He did not establish a specific timeline for the utility to add tree trimmers, giving PG,amp;E until March 2 to provide more information about its logistical challenges in doing so.