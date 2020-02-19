Faugheen undecided objective | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML5b2edacf191988f5f08a92533d62a4a511% %MINIFYHTML5b2edacf191988f5f08a92533d62a4a512%





Paul Townend and Faugheen win at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins plans to speak with owner Rich Ricci before deciding on the goal of the Cheltenham Faugheen Festival.

Winner of the Hurdle Champion in 2015, the veteran recovered from his best moment this season at the age of 12.

Having his first fence campaign, Faugheen already won Grade One in Limerick and Leopardstown, where he raised the roof earlier this month.

Faugheen has the option of RSA Chase for three miles or Marsh Novices Chase for two miles and five stadiums, the distance he won at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"It's fine after his career in Leopardstown, but Rich and I haven't talked about that (Cheltenham)," Mullins said.

"Rich sent me a text message last night because I knew that the press would come this morning and he told me & # 39; remember that we haven't talked about that & # 39 ;!

"I was delighted that he could return and win two Grade One and that he has been in excellent shape since his last race."

"I couldn't get over the reaction in the stands at Leopardstown. If I ever moved in a race meeting, and I usually don't, that was the day. He got the best reception I've ever seen."

"I never said it was over for him. I was disappointed with myself that I didn't go chasing last season and just wanted to chase him before he retired."

"People said we should remove it, but we still have Wither Or Which in the field at 29 years old and it's a long life."

"There is much more life in horses than people give them credit and it may not be so great to stand in a retired field with this weather!

"I'm happy he came back and proved a point. We'll have to discuss where we are going next. I want to hear Rich's opinions."