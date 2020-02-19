Farmington Girls basketball star recruiting season Sophie Hart Fields College – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML010f7e8a112272d8bc3f49a50f278b2e11% %MINIFYHTML010f7e8a112272d8bc3f49a50f278b2e12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At Farmington High School, they have a strength in between. Her name is Sophie Hart, and she has created a great future.

Soon he will face a great choice: where he wants to go to college.

"Trying to discover what I want and what best fits that," he said. "A lot of what it feels like is instinct. I mean you can tell if you vibrate with someone or not. Clearly, basketball will end at some point, so you must have a degree to appeal."

She has the support of her family, her coach and her teammate Molly Mogenson, who is committed to Creighton.

"We don't talk too much about it because she is very humble about it," Mogenson said. "From time to time, I will ask him how he is doing to make sure he is well."

Hart says he constantly makes sure he isn't checking the text messages before the game, to make sure his head stays in the game. For a high school student who receives so much attention, the team helps.

"I couldn't ask for better teammates. As if I honestly wanted to say that," Hart said. "If I look upset, five people ask me if I'm fine."

The university recruitment process can be stressful at times, but Hart can block white noise due to his support system. It doesn't hurt that Farmington focuses on making history. No team of Farmington girls has done state tournaments, and they are looking to break that streak.

"We have gained confidence as a team over the past year," Hart said.

They were defeated in the sectional championship last season, so there are pending issues pending in the air.

"I think it's our year this year," Mogenson said.

So, for Hart, until he finishes his high school career, the university can wait a bit.