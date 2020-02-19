%MINIFYHTML4dbeb6ed8ddb6562863fed906e5bfce911% %MINIFYHTML4dbeb6ed8ddb6562863fed906e5bfce912%

Facebook faces a lawsuit from the US Internal Revenue Service. UU., Which states that the social network owes $ 9 billion in unpaid taxes, according to Reuters. That lawsuit went to trial in a San Francisco court on Tuesday, and the crux of the case is a 2010 agreement between Facebook and an Irish subsidiary that it uses to shuffle money internationally. The IRS alleges that Facebook underestimated the intellectual property it sold to the subsidiary, thus dodging billions in taxes.

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer, AR and VR chief Andrew Bosworth, and three other Facebook executives will be called to testify, Reuters reports, and Facebook expects the trial to last three to four weeks.

Many giant technology companies safeguard billions of taxes by keeping their money in Ireland due to the country's low corporate tax rates. That often involves the creation of Irish subsidiaries that license patented technology, trademarks and other company properties for which the subsidiary pays royalties. The IRS states that Facebook underestimated the amount of royalties between 2010 and 2016, which reduced the company's internal tax bill, since royalties are reported as income.

In a statement provided to The edgeBerti Thomson of Facebook said the company "supports,quot; the 2010 transaction, which he says happened when the company had no revenue from mobile advertising, an "incipient,quot; international business, and when its "digital advertising products were not tested.""

In recent years, some government entities have taken action against the practice. In 2016, the European Union ordered Apple to pay $ 15.4 billion in back taxes to Ireland after ruling that Apple had received illegal tax benefits from the country. Apple finished paying those taxes in 2018, although Ireland and Ireland appealed the decision in court last year.

In September, Google said it would pay more than $ 1 billion after a French investigation into its tax practices. And last December, Google said it would stop taking advantage of the alleged "Double Irish,quot; and "Dutch sandwich,quot; tax loopholes that allowed it to move foreign funds from Ireland to the Netherlands and Bermuda, and effectively protect it from taxes.