Facebook says "deeply concerned,quot; about Singapore's order to block the page – Latest News

Facebook Inc said it was "deeply concerned,quot; about an order from the Singapore government to block access to a blog page on its social media website under a controversial fake news law.

The government had ordered Facebook this week to block the State Times Review page in Singapore, saying the blog had repeatedly transmitted falsehoods and failed to comply with any of the instructions given to it under the Law on Protection against falsehoods and online manipulation (POFMA). )

Facebook said in a statement sent by email that it was legally required to restrict access to the page.

"We believe that orders like this are disproportionate and contradict the government's claim that POFMA would not be used as a censorship tool."

"We have repeatedly stressed the potential of this overreach law and are deeply concerned about the precedent that this sets to stifle freedom of expression in Singapore," he added.

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The States Times Review, led by Singaporean political activist Alex Tan, based in Australia, is known for his open and anti-system articles.

It has been censored three times by the false news law, most recently by articles that criticize Singapore's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which the government said contained "completely false,quot; information.

The false news law, seen as one of the most powerful of its kind, came into effect in October amid concerns between rights groups and opposition politicians, could be used to silence criticism of the government.

The government has denied such suggestions by saying that the law only addresses falsehoods and that legitimate criticism and freedom of expression would not be affected.

While most of the initial uses of the law involved political opposition figures, the government has been invoking it against erroneous information about the coronavirus in recent weeks.

