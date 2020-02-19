Facebook faces trial in a tax court for an offshore agreement in Ireland

%MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94711% %MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94712%

Facebook Inc is scheduled to begin a tax trial in a San Francisco court, as the Internal Revenue Service tries to convince a judge that the world's largest social media company owes more than $ 9 billion linked to its decision of transferring profits to Ireland.

The trial, which Facebook hopes will take three to four weeks, could see senior executives, including hardware chief Andrew Bosworth and chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, called to testify, according to a document the company presented in January.

The witness list also includes Naomi Gleit and Javier Olivan, veterans of the aggressive Facebook growth team, and the Director of Revenue, David Fischer.

%MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94713% %MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94714%

The IRS argues that Facebook underestimated the value of intellectual property that it sold to an Irish subsidiary in 2010 while developing global operations, a common movement among US multinationals. Ireland has lower corporate tax rates than the United States, so the measure reduced the company's tax bill.

%MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94715% %MINIFYHTMLd5aa8ffd35f3e2621d5eba618c37c94716%

Under the agreement, Facebook subsidiaries pay royalties to the US-based parent. UU. For access to its registered trademark, users and platform technologies. From 2010 to 2016, Facebook Ireland paid Facebook EE. UU. More than $ 14 billion in royalties and cost-sharing payments, according to the court filing.

The company said the low valuation reflects the risks associated with the international expansion of Facebook, which took place in 2010 before its IPO and the development of its most lucrative digital advertising products.

"Facebook Ireland and other foreign subsidiaries of Facebook, not Facebook USA, led the international high-risk and ultimately successful effort to sell Facebook ads," the company said in a pre-trial memo.

Facebook is the world's second largest online ad seller after Google of Alphabet Inc. Monthly users of its main social network rose 8% to 2.5 billion in the fourth quarter, while 2.9 billion people used one of their applications (Facebook , WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger) every month.

Bertie Thomson, a Facebook spokeswoman, said the company kept the decisions in 2010 when "it had no revenue from mobile advertising, its international business was nascent and its digital advertising products were not tested."

If the IRS prevails, Facebook would face an additional federal tax liability of up to $ 9 billion, plus interest and fines, the company estimated in a recent securities presentation.

