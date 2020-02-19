Facebook: Facebook invests in the Indian education startup Unacademy – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4011% %MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4012%

The social media giant Facebook joined General Atlantic, Sequoia India and others on Wednesday for a new $ 110 million round of financing at one of India's fastest growing educational technology companies, Unacademy.

This is the second investment of the social media giant in India. Last year, Facebook made its first minority investment in a local startup called Meesho, a social commerce company that empowers first-time entrepreneurs, especially women in small towns.

"We thank General Atlantic and Facebook who have joined us on this trip and our existing investors who continue to be part of the trip by supporting us. Our goal is to democratize education and become not only the largest educational organization but the largest consumer Internet history of India, "Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4013% %MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4014%

Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in this round of financing, along with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart and Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan.

%MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4015% %MINIFYHTML111c817c2759a8212427ca15a7ff2d4016%

"Facebook is an ally for economic growth and social development in India, and we are excited about India and its rapidly growing Internet ecosystem," said Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director of Facebook India.

"With this investment in Unacademy, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem, as well as investing in a company that is transforming learning in India," Mohan added.

The new edtech company said it would use the funds to further penetrate exam preparation categories, launch more exam categories, acquire the best educators and create exceptional learning experiences for students through great content and product.

In addition to raising funds, Unacademy also provided outlets to some of the angel investors.

"Our goal from day one has been to democratize education and make quality education accessible to all. We do so by providing the best educators and content on our platform and ensuring that it is accessible to everyone across the country," he said. Munjal

"We are seeing excellent learning results through our subscription, where students can take live classes from these educators. We now have more than 90,000 active subscribers."

Unacademy began in 2015 as a platform for educators and students with educators who create educational videos and offer live interactive classes with access to more than 30 exam categories for students.

Now he has more than 1 million videos on his platform. Currently, the platform has more than 10,000 educators who have created educational videos in Unacademy.

In 2019, Unacademy launched its subscription for several exams that gives students across the country access to the best educators and structured learning.

In a span of one year, Unacademy has more than 90,000 active subscribers with 70 percent of its subscribers from level 2 and level 3 cities.

More than 700 educators take classes at Unacademy every day, the company said.

