FA loses open goal in Chelsea homophobic songs, says Pride in the football fan group | Soccer news

The FA has "lost an open goal,quot; by not investigating the homophobic songs performed by Manchester United fans against Chelsea, says Pride in Football, the network of LGBT + fan groups.

The FA says they take Chelsea's report seriously and remain in regular and ongoing discussions with the police, Kick It Out and the Crown Prosecutor's Office about which language is considered discriminatory but have refrained from initiating an official investigation.

That despite the fact that Chelsea says they would not tolerate that language, promising to ban any fan convicted of abusive behavior.

On the position of the FA, Rob Sanderson, national Pride official in football, said: "We have made it very clear that we support Chelsea Pride and support the club's statement.

"The song of & # 39; Rent Boy & # 39; is homophobic: we do not accept it, we do not tolerate it and we will always call and inform you.

"I am really disappointed with the decision that the FA made after saying they were going to take a tough stance on the issue and take drastic measures against homophobia and LGBT phobia in the game."

"So, so you don't take advantage of this opportunity, it feels like you are missing an open goal."

& # 39; Social networks must be regulated & # 39;

0:32 Di Cunningham, organizer of Proud Canaries, wants social media organizations to be regulated after online abuse by induction of Justin Fashanu to the Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum. Di Cunningham, organizer of Proud Canaries, wants social media organizations to be regulated after online abuse by induction of Justin Fashanu to the Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum.

The incident occurs in the context of the death of Justin Fashanu in the Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum.

That announcement has met a torrent of online abuse with Di Cunningham, organizer of Proud Canaries, urging that social networking organizations be regulated.

Speaking at the event, she said: "Just look at the toxic responses about this event, it is growing instead of being slowed down.

"We have to do something about social networks: it has to be regulated.

"Twitter, Facebook, Instagram: all social media companies have to intensify and, in general, find mechanisms in which people are not subject to toxic hatred."