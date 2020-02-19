F1 tests: the need to know from the first day in Spain

%MINIFYHTML79f89598e61c8e718a1b531d2f811eba11% %MINIFYHTML79f89598e61c8e718a1b531d2f811eba12%

Some of the main headlines, sound fragments and videos that should be seen outside the timesheets in the Circuit de Catalunya …

Mal Vettel misses opening day

Sebastian Vettel's appearance at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday was fleeting because the German felt bad.

Although the four-time champion took his place on the grid for a novel, and clearly mandatory, before trying the photo session with the F1 class of 2020, flu-like symptoms meant that he soon headed for the paddock's doors and Some needed to rest and recover.

Charles Leclerc replaced the full debut of SF1000 as a result

Russell is confident that Williams can & # 39; compete & # 39;

3:16 The Williams team began their pre-season test on time, with George Russell taking a tour of the Williams FW43 the first day in Barcelona The Williams team began their pre-season test on time, with George Russell taking a tour of the Williams FW43 the first day in Barcelona

George Russell admitted that last year's Williams car felt "scary to drive,quot; in last year's tests, as the English reflected on a positive first outing in his new challenger.

"Overall, it has been a very promising morning," Russell said, after reaching the lunch break in sixth place, and with a time that was considerably faster than his qualifying effort at the Spanish GP last year. , before delivering it to Nicholas Latifi.

"Definitely, the overall handling of the car is much better." "From the first lap of today I had confidence to take the car to the limit, while last year it was not a pleasant feeling in the first laps and it was quite scary to drive in the first laps.

Meanwhile, Claire Williams admitted: "We wanted to make a real point after last year's dramas that we were here and ready to go. We just wanted to get under our belt today."

Williams missed the first days of testing last year, and then finished at the bottom of the standings with a point.

"Everyone was a little lost at this time last year," Russell added. "We are definitely excited about the new season. It was a year of character development last year, but I'm sure we can compete this year and have a little more fun."

Verstappen circling

Finding the limits of a new car is undoubtedly an essential element of the tests, as Max Verstappen demonstrated in the last chicane of Barcelona, ​​not once …

1:28 Max Verstappen of Red Bull had a brief scare on the first day of testing after dropping the left rear tire into the gravel at the exit of curve 12 and was sent turning on curve 13 Max Verstappen of Red Bull had a brief scare on the first day of testing after dropping the left rear tire into the gravel at the exit of curve 12 and was sent turning on curve 13

… but twice.

1:24 The Dutchman found the runoff area a little later in the afternoon. The Dutchman found the runoff area a little later in the afternoon.

Renault revealed

1:25 Renault's Esteban Ocon is happy to be back in F1 after a short break as a reserve driver for Mercedes and was delighted to be back in the driver's seat Renault's Esteban Ocon is happy to be back in F1 after a short break as a reserve driver for Mercedes and was delighted to be back in the driver's seat

A great year for Renault began in slightly unfortunate circumstances with the approach given to the element “ without a car & # 39; & # 39; of its launch in Paris, but the insistence of the team that its 2020 car construction calendar was firmly in progress has since been vindicated.

After a shakedown in Barcelona, ​​the RS20 was officially revealed on the first day and immediately attracted attention, both in terms of its special test livery and significantly thinned nose.

Esteban Ocon's new signing was the first to drive it and he told Sky sports news: "The car is well born. Right now it feels very decent, so it is a good start and a good solid foundation."

Who said the first race was not until March?