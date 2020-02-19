F1 tests, Day one: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes faster

Mercedes quickly leaves the blocks with the new W11 when Hamilton and Bottas finish first and second; All teams exceed 100 laps without red flags; Ferrari starts silently with SF1000 in 11th place

















David Croft and Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 review the best action and conversation points since the opening day of the first test in Barcelona and catch up with Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton led the first day of winter testing when Mercedes, F1 champion, set an accelerated pace in the beginning of 2020.

For the second time in the era of hybrid engines, Mercedes led the opening day schedule in the tests with Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, finishing first and second fastest, respectively, in their two periods in the new W11.

Hamilton drove in the afternoon session and his fastest time, 1: 16,975, was 1.2 seconds faster than the pace of Day One set in 2019.

"It has been a good day and a very good start for all of us, considering we had a long rest," said Hamilton, who completed 94 laps. "So going back and recording more than 170 laps just shows how hard everyone has been working during the winter."

Expectations for F1 2020 to produce the fastest cars in history were underlined by the initial pace of the entire field, with the 10-team package encouragingly separated by only 1.5 seconds.

While the lap times in the test holders are often not representative, the advantage of Mercedes' first day was 0.3s over Racing Point and 0.5s over Red Bull, one of its expected title rivals.

The reliability was also impressive: all teams gave at least 100 laps to their new challengers and, unusually, the day did not have red flags to stop the session.

"This is the most reliable we've seen in recent years," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky F1.

How did Mercedes rivals fare?

Red Bull has been aware of the fact that they require a quick start to 2020 to challenge Mercedes and, in terms of mileage, they got it with Max Verstappen completing 168 laps in the RB16's full debut.

However, Dutch Day still included two turns in the last Chicana.

"We've improved the car in the areas we wanted during the winter and the car feels faster everywhere, which is great," Verstappen said. "Reliability has been good so far, so now we just have to do many more laps, try all the new parts and see where we can improve it further."

Ferrari was the fastest team this time last year, but here they finished a discreet day in 11th place.

Charles Leclerc was called to give his full debut to the car after Sebastian Vettel felt bad before the session. The four-time champion is scheduled to return Thursday afternoon.

In revealing that he had received the Ferrari call at 6.45 in the morning, Leclerc added: "We weren't seeing the performance today, but we focused on learning about the SF1000 and tuning it in."

Meanwhile, Sergio Pérez led Racing Point to third place behind the Mercedes in the new RP20 before a season in which the team aims to return to fourth place in the championship. His teammate Lance Stroll took over the car in the afternoon and spent 100 laps of the day.

Carlos Sainz of McLaren was sixth after 161 laps, ahead of the pair of Renault Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon when they separated running in the debut of the RS20.

F1 time sheet: Day one Driver Equipment Time Laps Rims 1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 16,976 94 C2 2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1: 17,313 79 C3 3. Sergio Pérez Racing point 1: 17,375 58 C3 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 17,516 168 C2 5. Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1: 17,698 116 C3 6. Carlos Sainz McLaren 1: 17,842 161 C3 7. Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1: 17,873 56 C2 8. Esteban Ocon Renault 1: 18.004 62 C3 9. George Russell Williams 1: 18,168 73 C3 10. Lance Stroll Racing point 1: 18,282 52 C2 11. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 18,289 132 C3 12. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 18,382 63 C3 13. Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1: 18,386 59 C3 14. Kevin Magnussen Haas 1: 18,466 106 C3 15. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1: 20,096 79 C3

C1 is the hardest compound tire, C5 is the softest

Williams & # 39; makes a statement & # 39; in the green light of 2020

Although few conclusions can be drawn, if there are any, of the next season from the first eight hours of testing, the first day was undoubtedly particularly important for a team: Williams.

Twelve months after the embarrassment of missing the first two days of the race, the former champions took to the track with the new FW43 and accumulated more laps, 136, than they achieved in the whole week one in 2019.

"Seeing him line up against the red light was the plan today, we made it on purpose, it was a statement we wanted to make," Claire Williams told Sky F1. "Just to see him go out first and it was fantastic to see him."

"We had a great day and the team has done a great job to get us to this point."

The deputy head of the Williams team added: "Last year the car was so unbalanced and unstable in almost every circuit and in almost every corner. It was really very difficult for drivers to drive it."

"Obviously, we have to wait … but certainly talking to the pilots, and George (Russell) in particular because he drives the chassis last year, said it's much better than last year. So for us it's a little more than progress and that is all we wanted to show this year. "

Russell's return from the morning was significantly faster than Williams achieved in qualifying for the Spanish GP last year.

Watch Winter Testing daily live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app. The sessions last from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 5 p.m., followed by The Story So Far with interviews with drivers and the verdict of the day.