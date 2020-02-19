F1 tests: Alfa Romeo and Haas present new cars on opening morning

%MINIFYHTML6ec2c4359b22b51238344243f6ffa22911% %MINIFYHTML6ec2c4359b22b51238344243f6ffa22912%







Alfa Romeo has officially presented its new car before the first morning of the winter tests.

The Swiss team had previously joked images of the C39 with a snake skin livery on Valentine's Day, but returned to its red and white color scheme last season when they revealed their 2020 challenger in Barcelona, ​​although with a modified livery.

The car features a large Alfa logo on the back, with red strikes that extend towards the nose.

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will try to start this year, their second as teammates, after a disappointing end to 2019, where Alfa finished eighth in the constructors classification.

Powered by Ferrari engines, the team hopes to start running in Barcelona, ​​where the six days of pre-season tests are live on Sky Sports F1.

Haas & # 39; VF20

Haas also waited until he tried an official launch of his car, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on hand to present the VF20 in the pit lane.

Haas started the 2020 launch season with images of his new car on social media, but Wednesday morning was the first time he saw himself in person.

The US team UU., In its fifth season in F1, it needs an urgent improvement this season after finishing 2019 second from below.

More to follow …