Exposed married R,amp;B singer tank – Crawling in the Insta-Thot DMs!

The R,amp;B Tank singer is married to the lovely Zena Foster, and the couple has two children together.

But last night, Tank seemed to leave his former partner and enter a well-known DM "insta-thots."

And it wasn't just any Insta-thot he was crawling with, it was the notorious Celina Powell.

Celina has slept with dozens of celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Offset, 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine, and then exposed them to IG.

Then Tank made a HUGE mistake in answering.

Celina leaked her "chilling,quot; messages to her fans.

So far, neither Tank nor his wife have responded to Celina's leak.

