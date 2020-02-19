EXAMINATION: ICC Women's World Cup T20 – review their knowledge before the tournament opens | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLe04c0dfc26089c0ddc5ff19ac89bd2e311% %MINIFYHTMLe04c0dfc26089c0ddc5ff19ac89bd2e312%





Australia Women celebrates after winning the ICC Women & # 39; s World T20 in 2018

The ICC T20 Women's World Cup starts on Friday and what better way to prepare than to test your knowledge about previous tournaments?

England won the first edition of the competition in 2009 and Australia won four of the five since then, but those are the basic principles. With Sky sports The statistician Benedict Bermange returns as a questionnaire teacher. You can expect the questions to be much more difficult than that!

