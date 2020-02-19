Eva Marcille praises Kenya Moore: "Rock with Kenya Moore,quot;

This season, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille had a bumpy start. Now it seems that the two have become best friends.

Kenya returned to Real Housewives of Atlanta with a bang. She organized a party to introduce everyone to her beautiful baby, Brooklyn Daly. Eva was not as fond of Kenya as she is now, so she left her children at home.

Moore took it as a great insult and even gave him the doll Marcille bought as a gift for Porsha Williams' daughter.

Since then, the two have left their enmity both on and off the screen.

The model went to Instagram Live on Monday morning, where she discussed a variety of topics.

She talked about how genuine her friendship with the actress is.

‘So, when it comes to what really matters, Kandi, Cynthia, are you ready for this? Kenya. I'm with Kenya Moore because Kenya appears when there are no cameras when nobody is here to talk about it when you don't put it on Instagram. My crib where my baby is sleeping right now: Kenya gave me, together, personally delivered to my house. Like, that was never on television. You never tweet about that. You know, Christmas morning – Good morning Merry Christmas Sterling – just small things, you know what I mean? Something you see on Instagram or something you heard, will call me personally as if I appreciate who Kenya is: the fullness of Kenya. I think you see a part of Kenya that is great for television. I think it's amazing for television, but it is, if I had to kill someone and bury a body, I would do it with Cynthia and Kenya. "

It's great to see that women have come a long way in a short time.



