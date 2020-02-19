Eva Marcille celebrates the anniversary of Cynthia Bailey: check out the birthday girl Twerking in this video

Happy birthday, Cynthia Bailey! Today is this lady's birthday.

Eva Marcille shared an IG publication to commemorate Cynthia Bailey's birthday. Look at the message and the photos he shared for this special anniversary.

& # 39; My friend !!!! My sister!!!! My partner of Turn and Down Down !!!! My ace The Birthday Girl @ cynthiabailey10 I love you and wish you the best year ever! It's your moment, shine! Eva #MUVA "subtitled its publication.

Cynthia responded with: ‘Thank you, my beautiful sunflower friend. I adore you.❤️ ’

Cynthia posted this on her social media account for her birthday: ‘I think the twerk birthday redemption video. Shit, I really tried "Oh and YOU ARE WELCOME,quot; @ itsmikehill my exaggerated man in the background😂 # hustlers #pisceswomen ’

Watch the video in which Cynthia speaks next:

Someone said: ‘Cynthiabailey10 girl relaxing huni see you trying to bother you and Nene you should try to do this 😍’

Another follower posted this: ‘Happy birthday! There is nothing like having your man as your exaggerated man! "

Someone else said: Casi You almost did really well! It was good and uncomfortable at the same time. As if I had a love and hate relationship with this post. You almost did it! "That booty feels pretty good,quot;

Another follower posted: "Cynthia you give me so much life in this video, this is exactly what comes to mind when you think,quot; twerking model ""

A follower wrote: "The fact that Mike is the one who is recording made me cry with laughter, I love it."

In other news, the dispute between Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes ended only amid speculation that NeNe plans to leave the program that made her famous after her eleventh season.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, Cynthia told the media how she would react if NeNe really left now that they are on good terms again.



