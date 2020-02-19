European Manchester City ban: CEO Ferran Soriano says the accusations are false – Full questions and answers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1511% %MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1512%





Ferran Soriano has spoken about the accusations, claiming they are false

Read the full questions and answers about Manchester City's first extended response to its European ban, as CEO Ferran Soriano insists that the accusations are "false."

%MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1513% %MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1514%

Speaking to the internal media of Manchester City, Soriano also mentioned the process, Pep Guardiola's approach and the time frame for an appeal …

%MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1515% %MINIFYHTML147d549956b7fc0ed3ff4d3bb2088b1516%

Thanks for talking to us, Ferran, it's Wednesday, five days after the great news. Why are we here and why are you talking now?

Soriano: "I think the club has to say something about it. It has to be said for ourselves, for our interest groups, for fans and for the whole Manchester City family around the world. However, we must be careful. We have to be careful. to be respectful since we have been with this process and the process continues. I wish I could say more, I wish I had been talking five minutes after this was announced, but I had to take legal advice on what can and cannot be shared. but I hope to share enough to understand where we are and where we are going. "

4:53 Kaveh Solhekol analyzes the interview that Manchester City executive director Ferran Soriano gave to the club's internal media following the European ban on the city. Kaveh Solhekol analyzes the interview that Manchester City executive director Ferran Soriano gave to the club's internal media following the European ban on the city.

The city has been convicted in the FFP Chamber of financial irregularities and lack of cooperation. How do you answer those two charges?

Soriano: "Well, the most important thing I have to say today is that the accusations are not true. They just are not."

And in terms of the owner putting his own money in the football club through sponsorships?

Soriano: "The owner has not put money in this club that has not been duly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we have no debts, our accounts have been examined many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear. "

And in terms of non-cooperation, what do we not cooperate with?

Soriano: "We cooperate with this process. We deliver a long list of documents and support that we believe is irrefutable evidence that the statements are not true. It was difficult because we did it in the context of the information that was leaked to the media, and feeling that Every step and commitment of the road, which we were considered guilty before anything was discussed, but in the end, this is an internal process that has been initiated and then prosecuted and then judged by this UEFA FFP camera.

7:34 Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol explains the background to the European ban on Manchester City and what will happen next Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol explains the background to the European ban on Manchester City and what will happen next

So the club was very aggressive in our statement when we published it on Friday. It was probably a more combative tone than we have taken before. We call it a prejudiced process. What was that for?

Soriano: "Well, this was our experience, this is the way we feel throughout this process. Of course, many people come and say, & # 39; what did you expect? This is how it works. I expected a negative result in the how the system is designed & # 39; but we didn't believe it.We worked very hard.We provided the evidence, but this FFP Research Chamber relied more on stolen emails out of context than all the other evidence we provide of what really happened and I think it's normal that we feel what we feel. Ultimately, according to our experience and our perception, this seems to be less about justice and more about politics. "

So now we go to CAS, Ferran. The club was already there once. Now we go there again. What is the difference?

Soriano: "This is how the system works. We went to CAS in the middle of the process because we were clear that we were not having a fair process and we were worried. We were specifically concerned about leaks, constant information leakage. CAS said there was merit in our complaint, they said the leaks were & # 39; worrisome & # 39; and said they would judge him when the process is over. The process is over now, let's go to CAS again. "

This seems to go on and on. What is the time scale here? What are we looking at

Soriano: "We are obviously looking for an early resolution through an exhaustive process and a fair process, so my best hope is that this is over before the beginning of the summer and until then for us, it is the same as always."

3:10 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's European ban could affect the club as a business Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's European ban could affect the club as a business

Is it fair to say that this is probably one of the most frustrating and negative experiences the club has been through?

Soriano: "The experience with this FFP IC has been negative for us, more than I would have imagined. But this is not UEFA. We are not talking about the whole UEFA, which is an association of associations. Personally I know many people who work in UEFA, very hard for the benefit of UEFA, but also for the benefit of UEFA clubs like ours, but also for the benefit of football. If the negative experience we had and the way this process was developed is negative, it's negative for them too. UEFA is much bigger than this FFP Camera. "

What are you looking for now? Whats Next?

Soriano: "All we are looking for is an adequate adjudication in an independent and impartial body that will take the time to see all the evidence and see it without preconception.

"I am also looking for the end of this process, maybe to put a pen under this tone that we hear all the time that whatever we do, whatever result we get is based only on money and not on talent and effort." hundreds of people who work in this club know that it's not true that it's about effort and talent, so maybe in the end, this is an opportunity. "

Leicester vs Man City Live

You talked to Pep, how are you?

Soriano: "Obviously, he has been kept informed about this process, but this is not something he should respond to. He is focused on football, he is focusing on the game, the game in question, the game today, tomorrow and next week. Like the players. They are calm, focused and this issue is more a business matter, a legal matter than a football issue. "

This has been hard for you, also for everyone in the organization. But it has also been hard for fans. Do you have a final message for them?

Soriano: "Fans can be sure of two things. The first is that the accusations are false. And the second is that we will do everything possible to prove it. We know that the fans are supporting us. We can feel it. MCFC fans have gone through challenges over the decades. This is just another challenge. We will stay together, overcome it and not disappoint fans. "

Sky sports news has contacted UEFA for a response to Soriano's statement.