European Manchester City ban: CEO Ferran Soriano says accusations are false | Soccer news

Soriano: "The most important thing I have to say today is that the accusations are not true. They are simply not true."





Manchester City has been kicked out of the Champions League for the next two seasons by UEFA

In Manchester City's first extended response to its European ban, chief executive Ferran Soriano insists that the accusations are "false."

The club was hit with a two-year suspension of European competition by UEFA after being found guilty of breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules, a decision that the club intends to appeal to the Sports Arbitration Court.

And Soriano stood firm in City's stance, saying they will do everything possible to prove that the accusations are false.

"Well, the most important thing I have to say today is that the accusations are not true. They just are not."

"Fans can be sure of two things. The first is that the accusations are false. And the second is that we will do our best to prove it."

"We know that fans are supporting us. We can feel it. MCFC fans have been through challenges over the decades. This is just another challenge. We will stay together, overcome it and not disappoint fans."

"The owner has not put money in this club that has not been duly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we have no debts, our accounts have been examined many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear

"We are obviously looking for an early resolution through an exhaustive process and a fair process, so my best hope is that this will end before the beginning of the summer and until then, for us, it is the same as always."

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City players that he is committed to the club, saying: "Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here."

Pep Guardiola insists that he is totally focused on football and will not leave Manchester City

Soriano insists that both the coach and the players are completely focused on the side of the football club and remain calm.

"Obviously, (Pep) has been informed about this process, but it is not something he should respond to. He is focused on football, is focusing on the game, the game in question, the game today, tomorrow and next weeks.

"Like the players. They are calm, focused and this issue is more a business issue, a legal issue than a football issue."

