Erica Mena fans want to see her and Safaree's "Golden Child,quot;

Erica Mena posted a video with her and Safaree on her social media account, and tells Fashion Nova that she made her look pretty throughout the pregnancy. But all she and Safaree fans want these days is to see her baby. Look the following video.

F @Fashionnova Thank you for keeping me cute and sexy throughout my pregnancy 🥰✨ # FashionnovaPartner ’, Erica captioned her video.

Fans jumped in the comments to tell her they want to see her and Safaree's girl's face, and many other followers simply praised Erica's beauty.

A follower said: "Why haven't we seen this golden boy yet?" And someone else posted this: "My best number one partner everrrrrr. I love you guys. & # 39;

One commenter wrote: "I was really upset with you on the show because you wouldn't give him the chance on the scared show, NOW look at U # Good man in front of you all the time,quot;

Another fan said: ‘You are a beautiful couple ❤️ I am very happy for both of you ❤️ Love wins’, while someone else had a question for Erica: ‘How could you walk with those heels that were not afraid of falling? @iamerica_mena, you looked beautiful with your belly ’

Another excited follower said: ‘My God, I love Erica Mena a little. @iamerica_mena you are so beautiful my God !!! Congratulations on your baby ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’while an Instagram installer also pressed the couple:‘ How beautiful! You two complement each other, so much. "

Erica and Safaree are living their best lives these days, especially after welcoming their baby to this world.

For Valentine's Day, Erica shared an emotional message on her social media account.

She publicly declared her intense love for Safaree in an incredible message that her fans simply adored.

People love the connection between Erica and Safaree.



