Enter the new Montecito house of $ 5 million from Meg Ryan

Off the market! Meg Ryan He has marked an impressive new home in Santa Barbara, California.

the You've got mail According to reports, the actress is the proud owner of a $ 5.25 million Montecito residence, a few hours north of Los Angeles. According to Sotheby's list of properties, Ryan's 4,135 square foot farm has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a front door, a beautiful pool and much more. In addition to the pool, the backyard also features an outdoor fireplace, a custom barbecue and a food preparation cove, a spa and beautiful views of the Santa Barbara Mountains.

The property, which has 1.51 acres of land, is extremely private, perfect for Ryan's celebrity status. Ryan's new land also has more than a dozen fruit and avocado trees, as well as "mature oaks, roses and raised-bed gardens," the list says.

Inside, the kitchen has two ovens, as well as a custom refrigerated wine pantry of 300 bottles, ideal for entertaining friends and family.