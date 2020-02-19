Enter the absolutely perfect Jenna Dewan Baby Shower proposal

Jenna Dewan / Instagram
When it comes to Jenna DewanIn the baby shower and the proposal, everything was "absolutely perfect,quot;.
One day after the actress revealed on Instagram that she is committed to Steve Kazee, E! News is learning more about the fairytale proposal that occurred during a very special celebration.
"I had no idea what was coming and thought that the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all his friends with an engagement ring and a proposal in the shower. It was very special that the closest friends of Jenna were there to share in the moment, "a source shared with E! News. "He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very excited and with tears in their eyes. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated."
Our source added: "They are so happy and excited for the baby and for having found soulmates in each other. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they cannot wait for these next steps."
On Wednesday morning, Jenna took Instagram to share more than a few special shower photos. From the delicious food to the impressive decoration, no detail was lost to ensure it was a perfect day.
@elizabethmessina; www.elizabethmessina.com; www.theARTEdepartment.com
"I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my life and if I had the option of reliving someday again and again it would be THIS. The best blessing I could have imagined," Jenna shared. "Thanks to @hautechefsla for the incredibly amazing food, @forageflorals for the floral designs of my soul, @casadeperrin for the beautiful porcelain, @mykitsch for the awesome gift bags, @elizabethmessina for the best photos as always, @kikidesignsla for the circle of blessings, making wands for children and everything related to SPIRIT. And thanks to @vanderkimberly @maryjarr @ nbsmith1 for planning and surprising me with this absolutely perfect day. "
And in photos shared on Instagram Stories, fans discovered Kimberly Van Der Beek, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Odette Annable Y Stacy Keibler They were some of the lucky ladies who got an invitation.
The next step on Jenna and Steve's list of milestones is to welcome their first child together in March. While the actress recently revealed in The Kelly Clarkson show who is experiencing strange dreams and more heartburn, Jenna is more than excited about what will come.
And yes, that will also probably include wedding planning someday soon.
"Both have wanted this for a long time and Steve had been working on a plan for a while," our source shared about the engagement. "He waited for the perfect moment and got it."
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML5604daf778d0e14d5e00603a180e7b7717%