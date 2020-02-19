Enter the absolutely perfect Jenna Dewan Baby Shower proposal

When it comes to Jenna DewanIn the baby shower and the proposal, everything was "absolutely perfect,quot;.

One day after the actress revealed on Instagram that she is committed to Steve Kazee, E! News is learning more about the fairytale proposal that occurred during a very special celebration.

"I had no idea what was coming and thought that the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all his friends with an engagement ring and a proposal in the shower. It was very special that the closest friends of Jenna were there to share in the moment, "a source shared with E! News. "He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very excited and with tears in their eyes. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated."

Our source added: "They are so happy and excited for the baby and for having found soulmates in each other. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they cannot wait for these next steps."