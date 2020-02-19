England coach Eddie Jones confirms Manu Tuilagi in a contest to face Ireland in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML92cac462ed43725615a8ab09c6aa406c11% %MINIFYHTML92cac462ed43725615a8ab09c6aa406c12%





Manu Tuilagi missed England's victory over Scotland with a groin injury

England head coach Eddie Jones confirmed that Manu Tuilagi faces Ireland in the Six Nations after recovering from a groin injury.

Tuilagi suffered a "low-grade,quot; groin strain in the 24-17 defeat to France on February 2 and subsequently lost the 13-6 victory over Scotland in Murrayfield on February 8.

The Leicester center has returned to training and is expected to appear when undefeated Ireland visits Twickenham on Sunday.

"It's fine," Jones said, when asked about Tuilagi's progress. "(He) trained fully today, so he should be in dispute for the national team.

England will face Ireland in Twickenham on Sunday

"It's good to have a quality player."

Exeter center Henry Slade missed both games against France and Scotland after breaking his ankle in December, but could return to the team this weekend.

"Slade trained today, so again we have to monitor his progress," said Jones, who described Slade's progress as "positive."

England will run out of Mako Vunipola, who will miss the game after traveling to Tonga for family reasons, but Jones believes he has enough coverage to cope without the support of the Saracens.

"He is a quality player, but we are fortunate to have been blessed with two exceptional loose-head accessories at Joe Marler and Ellis Genge," Jones said.

"We can certainly cover Mako's losses, but it is disappointing to lose him."