Elon Musk: Elon Musk asks to regulate all companies that develop AI, including Tesla – Latest news

Elon Musk has asked that all companies, including Tesla, that are working in the field of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) development be regulated.

In response to an article about the MIT Technology Review OpenAI independent research laboratory, Musk tweeted: "OpenAI should be more open in my opinion. All organizations that develop advanced AI should be regulated, including Tesla."

OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk, has moved from its mission of developing artificial intelligence safely to becoming a company obsessed with image and motivated to raise more money.

Musk, who is a staunch AI critic, resigned from the OpenAI board in 2018.

OpenAI, based in San Francisco, now in the hands of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, aims to extend the benefits of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to humanity.

For OpenAI, a safe and beneficial AGI means highly autonomous systems that outperform humans in the most economically valuable work, which is the next step for AI with "widely distributed economic benefits."

The launch with 100 people on board is the creation of free software for training, benchmarking and AI experimentation.

Nadella, which sees a greater role of AI for humanity, will invest $ 1 billion in the coming years in OpenAI to support it in the construction of "democratized AGI,quot; models.

OpenAI would develop a hardware and software platform within the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform that will scale to AGI. The startup would also jointly develop new Azure AI supercomputing technologies, further expanding Microsoft Azure's capabilities in large-scale AI systems.

OpenAI investors include the charitable foundation of Reid Hoffman and Khosla Ventures. The start-up has created "MuseNet,quot;, a deep neural network that can generate four-minute musical compositions with 10 different instruments, and can combine styles from the country to Mozart and the Beatles.

He also created a bot that beat the world as the best professionals in the 1v1 matches of the "Dota 2,quot; competition. The bot learned the game from scratch through self-play, and does not use imitation learning or tree search.

"This is a step towards building artificial intelligence systems that meet well-defined objectives in complicated and complicated situations involving real humans," said OpenAI.

