Elizabeth Warren has denounced the super PAC. Now she is getting help from one.

Senator Elizabeth Warren's base fundraising strategy has been a hallmark of her presidential campaign and a club to use against her rivals.

During the most recent primary Democratic presidential debate, the Massachusetts senator went out of her way to point out that all the other candidates on the stage, besides her and her colleague, Senator Amy Klobuchar, were "or billionaires or are receiving help from the CAP that can make unlimited spending. "

And she wasn't wrong, at least at that moment.

However, before the Nevada committees on Saturday, the Massachusetts senator is receiving outside help from the same type of dark money group he has repeatedly denounced.

A super PAC called Persist PAC is running digital and local television ads in Nevada in support of the Warren campaign, group spokesman Joshua Karp confirmed to Boston.com on Wednesday. Karp said the purchase of "seven-figure,quot; ads began on Wednesday and that the persistent PAC, which officially filed documents on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, "will,quot; likely continue to broadcast ads in favor of Warren in the states that also vote for Nevada.

His first announcement highlights Warren's middle class education and his work to establish the Office of Consumer Financial Protection.

"When you don't get rich, you learn to work," says the narrator of the ad. “When you face Wall Street, you know how to fight. When the system is broken, you take a step forward to fix it. That's why Obama chose her. "

The announcement, which occurs when Warren and his rivals compete to highlight their ties with former President Barack Obama, could give the Cambridge Democrat a necessary boost in Nevada, after finishing third and fourth in the primary competitions in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively.

That doesn't mean she wants help; Warren, a critic of the influence of political-rich interests, swore "PAC money of any kind,quot; since the beginning of his campaign and has rejected the help of super PACs, who can independently spend unlimited amounts of money and they don't have to reveal their typically wealthy donors (Persist PAC is not doing it either).

"Senator Warren's position has not changed," her campaign said in a statement Wednesday to Axios, who first reported the formation of the persistent PAC.

"Since the first day of this campaign, she has made it clear that she believes that all candidates should join their arms and say that we do not want the super PACS and billionaires to decide our Democratic candidate," the statement said.

However, the campaign did not make a direct call to Persist PAC to cease operations, which was a departure from its previous response to dark money support groups. When a nonprofit organization that did not disclose to its donors began posting ads in favor of Warren in Iowa in November, the Warren campaign called on the group to "stop buying ads of any kind."

"Elizabeth Warren believes that democracy is undermined by anonymous dark-money attempts to influence voters, whether that influence is intended to help or harm their candidacy," said Warren campaign spokesman Chris Hayden, a Politician at that time.

When asked on Wednesday if the campaign planned to call Persist PAC to stop issuing its ads as well, Hayden sent Boston.com the same statement that was sent to Axios.

Karp declined to comment on Warren's campaign response and said he did not want to "get involved in hypothetics," when asked what the Persistent PAC would do if Warren's campaign called them to stop buying ads.

Persist PAC is led by a board of four progressive women: Denise Feriozzi, Kristine Kippins, Karin Johanson and Kim Rogers, who support the Warren campaign, which has focused on addressing the corrupt influence of money in politics. However, the group feels that it is necessary to play within the existing rules to amplify Warren's message to finally fix the system.

Warren has disagreed with that point of view for the vast majority of his campaign, even coming to impose a promise to renounce fundraisers of great money throughout the primary career and in a possible general election. He has also criticized rival campaigns for their dependence on rich donors, either in the traditional fundraising circuit, through a super PAC or the candidate himself.

While most Democratic presidential candidates had resigned from the super PAC during the early stages of the primary career, all remaining upper-level candidates now receive some kind of super PAC support, with the exception of Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer , two billionaires who self-finance their campaigns. This week even a super PAC was formed to push Klobuchar into the future, despite the public insistence of the Minnesota Democrats that he didn't want one.

During the debate in New Hampshire earlier this month, Warren argued that not being in debt to wealthy donors was one reason he was better positioned to defeat President Donald Trump. The senator also suggested that his fellow Democrats should also walk if they wanted to address unlimited spending on elections.

"If you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is and say no to PACs," Warren said.