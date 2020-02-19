Electric cars will challenge state power networks

%MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e11% %MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e12%

SEATTLE – When Seattle City Light introduced five new electric vehicle charging stations last month in an industrial neighborhood south of downtown, the electric utility wasn't just offering a new place for drivers to refuel. . I was also creating a way for the utility to find out how much more power it could need as electric vehicles realize.

%MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e13% %MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e14%

Seattle aims for almost a third of its residents to drive electric vehicles by 2030. The state of Washington is number 3 in the nation in the per capita adoption of plug-in cars, behind California and Hawaii. But as Washington and other states urge its residents to buy electric vehicles, a crucial component of efforts to reduce carbon emissions, they must also ensure that the power grid can handle it.

%MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e15% %MINIFYHTML6629b3535ea03511f4dedf3ab70a6c2e16%

The average electric vehicle requires 30 kilowatt-hours to travel 100 miles, the same amount of electricity that an average American household uses every day to turn on appliances, computers, lights and heating and air conditioning.

A study by the US Department of Energy. UU. He found that the increase in electrification in all sectors of the economy could boost national consumption by up to 38 percent by 2050, largely due to electric vehicles. The environmental benefit of electric cars depends on the electricity generated by renewable energy.

So far, the states predict that they can sufficiently boost energy production. But whether electric vehicles will become an asset or a liability for the network depends largely on when drivers charge their cars.

The demand for electricity fluctuates throughout the day; Demand is higher during daylight hours, peaking early at night. If many people buy electric vehicles and mostly try to charge just when they get home from work, as many do today, the system could overload or force utility companies to deliver more electricity than they are currently able to produce .

In California, for example, the concern is not so much with the state's overall energy capacity, but with the ability to rapidly increase production when demand is high, said Sandy Louey, media relations manager for the Energy Commission from California, in an email. . About 150,000 electric vehicles were sold in California in 2018, 8 percent of all state car sales.

The state projects that electric vehicles will consume 5.4 percent of the state's electricity, or 17,000 gigawatt hours, by 2030.

Responding to the growth of electric vehicles will present unique challenges for each state. A team of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin calculated the amount of electricity that would be needed if every car on the road became electric. Wyoming, for example, would need to increase its electricity production by only 17 percent, while Maine would have to produce 55 percent more.

Efficiency Maine, a state trust that oversees energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction programs, offers discounts for the purchase of electric vehicles, part of state efforts to incentivize growth.

"We are certainly aware that if those projections are correct, then there will be more offer," said Michael Stoddard, executive director of the program. "But it will develop over a period of the next 20 years. If we propose and plan it, then we should be able to do it."

A November report sponsored by the US Department of Energy. UU. He found that there has been almost no increase in demand for electricity across the country in the past 10 years, while capacity has grown an average of 12 gigawatts per year (1 GW can power more than half a million homes)) That It means that energy production could rise at a similar rate and still meet even the most aggressive increase in electric vehicles, with proper planning.

Charging times are important.

Charging during the hours of less activity would not only allow many electric vehicles to be added to the roads, but would also allow utility companies to take more advantage of the power plants that currently operate only during limited peak hours.

Seattle City Light and others are looking for various ways to promote cargo during ideal times. One method is the hourly rates of the day. For Seattle chargers presented last month, users will pay 31 cents per kWh during peak hours of the day and 17 cents during the busiest hours. The utility will control the use at its charging stations to see how effective the rates are for changing the load at more favorable times.

The company is also working on a pilot program to study the load behavior at home. And it is partnering with customers such as King County Metro that are electrifying fleets of large vehicles to ensure they have both the infrastructure and charging patterns to integrate seamlessly.

"Traditionally, our approach to public services is to meet the demand for cargo," said Emeka Anyanwu, resource and energy innovation officer at Seattle City Light.

Instead, he said, the company is working with customers to see if they can use existing assets without the need for additional investment.

Numerous analysts say the approach is crucial.

"Even if there is a general increase in consumption, it really is important when that happens," said Sally Talberg, head of the Michigan Public Services Commission, which oversees state public services. "The promotion of freight outside peak hours and other technological solutions that could be useful could compensate for any negative impact."

One of those solutions is smart charging, a system in which vehicles are plugged in, but not charged until they receive a signal from the network that indicates that demand has decreased a sufficient amount. This is often combined with a lower rate for drivers who use it. Public utilities are carrying out several intelligent charging pilot programs, although it has not yet been implemented in stages.

Public service officials say the technology will be ready when generalized purchases of electric vehicles make it necessary.

In Colorado, both hourly rates and smart charging will be part of the state's focus, said Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Office of Energy.

"There is a broad consensus that electric vehicles should be subject to usage time rates," said Toor. "It will be easy for people to program their vehicle so they can go home, plug it in and it won't turn on until electricity becomes cheap at 9 p.m."

Some utilities say that localized infrastructure improvements may be necessary if, for example, a neighborhood or city has a particularly high number of electric vehicles.

"We are seeing if there will be enough capacity, but also of neighborhood-level distribution planning to make sure we don't have overloaded circuits," Talberg said.

Cozy growth

In many places, the increase in electricity demand of electric vehicles is considered a benefit for public utilities and taxpayers. In the northwest, electricity consumption has remained relatively stagnant since 2000, despite strong population growth and development. This is because the increase in urbanization and construction efficiency have reduced electricity needs.

Electric vehicles could help bring electricity consumption closer to the production capacity of public services. That would generate revenue for suppliers, which would help defray costs to maintain that capacity, reducing fees for all customers.

"Having electric vehicle charges is welcome, because it is greener and helps maintain revenue from public services," said Massoud Jourabchi, economic analysis manager of the Northwest Conservation and Energy Council, which develops energy plans for the region .

Colorado is also working to promote electric cars, with the goal of putting 940,000 on the road by 2030. The state has adopted the California zero-emission vehicle mandate, which requires automakers to reach certain market goals for their sales of cars that do not burn fossil fuels, while extending tax credits for the purchase of such cars, investing in charging stations and electrifying state fleets.

Car dealers have opposed the mandate, saying it violates consumer freedom.

"We believe it should be a customer choice, a consumer choice and not a government mandate," said Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Jackson also said that there is still no strong consumer appetite for electric vehicles, which means that manufacturers that do not sell the mandatory amount of emission-free vehicles would have to buy credits, which he believes would raise the price of their other vehicles. Models.

Republicans in the state have registered similar concerns, saying that the adoption of electric vehicles should be carried out based on market forces, not state intervention.

While Colorado’s goal is primarily to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it will have additional benefits for utilities and their customers, Toor said.

"The benefit will come from the fact that it is adding a significant amount of demand," he said. "Each EV in Colorado will create $ 600 during its lifetime in economic benefits for other public service taxpayers."

And in California, electric cars can provide a market for surplus renewable energy production when demand is low. Pacific Gas & Electric, the largest utility company in the country, is working to install 7,500 chargers in its service area.

The cars return

Many in the public service community are excited about the potential of electric cars to serve as battery storage for the network. Vehicle-to-network technology, known as V2G, would allow cars that are charged during the day to receive surplus energy from renewable energy sources.

Then, during times of greatest demand, electric vehicles would return part of that stored energy to the grid. As demand decreases at night, cars may be recharged.

V2G could be especially beneficial if used by heavy fleets, such as school buses or utility vehicles. Those fleets would have considerable battery storage and long periods of inactivity, such as nights and weekends, and even longer periods such as summer and the holiday season when there are no classes. Jourabchi said batteries in a bus could store up to 10 times the electricity needed to power a home for a day.