Edina residents press police after a driver who hit and fled and hit a teenager still at large

– Safety was the subject of discussion in Edina on Tuesday night after a teenage girl almost lost her life on her way to school.

Kyla Avant, seventeen, was hit by a car last month while trying to get on her bus. The driver took off, but only a few days later, police found the suspect's car in Mankato. Avant spoke with Up News Info in January.

"I thought I was paralyzed, and I was really scared," Avant said.

No arrests have been made, which led several community members to contact Up News Info to ask why. Their concerns were shared Tuesday night with Edina police chief Dave Nelson at a public safety meeting.

"It is still an active investigation, and there are numerous arrest warrants to gather evidence of the vehicle and other clues we have been following, so all of that takes time," Nelson said.

He reiterated that when the police found the suspect vehicle, it had been abandoned.

Investigators are now working to find out exactly who was driving the morning of the accident.