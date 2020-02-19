Dwyane Wade says the cast of "Pose,quot; helped him long after the transgender daughter Zaya came out: this is what he learned from them!

%MINIFYHTML575033bbdfef3725fe33aeb843c85ed911% %MINIFYHTML575033bbdfef3725fe33aeb843c85ed912%

As fans know, Dwyane Wade shared the news not long ago that his 12-year-old son, Zion, is a transgender girl and is now known as Zaya. Naturally, the loving father is very supportive and wants to make sure he has all the information he needs, so he apparently got valuable help from the cast of "Pose."

According to Wade, they were helpful when it came to issues to support the identity of his "young lady."

There is no doubt that since the former NBA star shared the news with the world, he has been receiving many positive messages and help, for which he is very grateful to those people.

Also, while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday, Dwyane shared that his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, approached the members of the FX’s Pose shortly after Zaya communicated with her parents.

It makes sense! After all, the actors presented in the program that deals with the ballroom scene in the late 80s and 90s mainly feature Latin and African-American members of the LGBTQ community.

On WWHL, a fan who called asked: "What is the biggest lesson you have learned about what it means to be transgender from the cast of Pose?"

In response, the father said: ‘The lesson my wife and I learned is that we obtained information. We didn't have much information and we communicated with pronouns. We wanted to make sure we were not wrong. So we communicate with the pronouns to say the right thing to our daughter. "

He continued to share that "She identified herself as a young woman and we wanted to make sure we had all the correct pronouns." We wanted to make sure we had all the right language. So we communicated to make sure we had all the information we needed because we are also learning in this process. "

This made the studio audience applaud, obviously worshiping the support it has provided to little Zaya.



