Drunk man drove into the beer garden with the body of the person he was hit inside – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A driver was arrested after police said he fatally hit a pedestrian and continued driving for about half a mile through Austin with his body in the car.

Paul Joseph García, twenty-four years old, was charged with homicide for poisoning and accident with injuries.

An affidavit of arrest said witnesses told officers on Saturday night that they saw a car hit a person on foot and then continue driving to a beer garden.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, crossed the windshield and was found in the passenger seat, according to the document.

Garcia is currently in the Travis County Jail instead of a combined $ 110,000 bonus.